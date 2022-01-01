"He was the Michael Jordan + Tom Brady of golf" - Skip Bayless puts Tiger Woods ahead of LeBron James as a clutch player

LeBron James has had a good season individually but has struggled to gel with the LA Lakers as a unit. The future Hall of Famer is known as one of the best clutch players in NBA history.

Skip Bayless of the Undisputed show, has however placed golf legend Tiger Woods above James, calling Woods the greatest clutch player ever born in a tweet wishing the 46-year old a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to Tiger Woods - by far the greatest clutchest player ever born on this day."

The tweet was met with backlash as people disagreed, especially Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe stated that Woods is trying to get back to his best self, having won his major in 2019. Whereas LeBron James continuously rewrites history, seemingly always making an immense impact on the game despite his advancing years.

In an attempt to justify his tweet, Skip went on to make clear the difficulty that is the game of golf, and how Woods' domination of the sport was unprecedented.

"Golf, if I may say so myself, is by far the hardest game to play and to master overtime because it will come and go like no other game. And for 5 straight years, he dominated the sport of golf, game of golf, however you wanna call it, in ways nobody has ever even dream about dominating it."

He also went on to state more reasons as to why Tiger Woods is a better clutch player than LeBron James. Referring to Woods' golfing prowess as a combination of NBA and NFL legends Michael Jordan and Tom Brady.

"Tiger Woods eclipsed Jack Nicholas as the greatest clutch putter I ever saw, because I don't have enough show left here to detail all of the clutch putts that he made or the clutch shifts or the clutch shots that he made. He was Michael Jordan plus Tom Brady of golf. I have never seen anything like it."

On the show, Skip was also caught calling LeBron James "The Frozen One, in reference to his "The Chosen One" title. Highlighting his poor performances in playoff games 4, 5 and 6 against the Dallas Mavericks when he was with the Miami Heat.

LeBron James' notable clutch moments in his NBA career

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on December 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

If there needs to be a last second shot taken on the court, pass the ball to LeBron James - that has to be the statement made by every coach that has had the privilege of coaching the four-time NBA champion. James has over time proven to be a reliable choice in making that final shot to tie or win a game.

In 2015 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James was playing game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat. With 1.5 seconds left on the clock and two points down, LeBron James sunk a deep 2-pointer to tie the game. This led to the Cavaliers winning the series, becoming the Eastern Conference champions and advancing to the NBA Finals.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Who remembers this clutch shot by LeBron in Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals Who remembers this clutch shot by LeBron in Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals https://t.co/ONGmmATclI

In 2013 with the Miami Heat, the 17-time All-Star led the franchise to back-to-back championship wins. In the final game of the series against the San Antonio Spurs, with 28 seconds left on the clock, LeBron James made a clutch jumper to extend the lead by 4 points to clinch the title.

