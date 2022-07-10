“He went on for 20 minutes, was borderline delusional … What Russ did at the end of the Lakers season was take no personal accountability” - NBA analyst wishes Darvin Ham luck in dealing with Russell Westbrook

Lakers fans have clamored for a Russell Westbrook trade since the start of the offseason following his underwhelming play last season. Coach Darvin Ham thinks Westbrook will flourish with the LA Lakers next season.

Ham has spoken highly of Westbrook and his plans on how to utilize him. Westbrook has appeared in multiple trade rumors this offseason, but Ham sees him as a part of the Lakers.

“I got a wholehearted plan, a clear plan on how I’m going to use him. ... I think he’s going to flourish. We ain’t going to try to curtail his energy.” Darvin Ham says Russell Westbrook has been ‘counted out prematurely’ and will start for Lakers“I got a wholehearted plan, a clear plan on how I’m going to use him. ... I think he’s going to flourish. We ain’t going to try to curtail his energy.” lakersdaily.com/darvin-ham-say… Darvin Ham says Russell Westbrook has been ‘counted out prematurely’ and will start for Lakers“I got a wholehearted plan, a clear plan on how I’m going to use him. ... I think he’s going to flourish. We ain’t going to try to curtail his energy.” lakersdaily.com/darvin-ham-say…

The analysts discussed Westbrook's fit with LA on ESPN's First Take. Brian Windhorst says Mr. Triple Double will not change his game, especially following last season's exit interview.

"I don't think enough people talk about this Russell Westbrook exit interview because what Russ said, and that was just a couple of parts of it, he went on for 20 minutes, was borderline delusional" Windhorst said.

"And basically what Russ did at the end of that Lakers season was take no personal accountability for the way the season went down and blamed most of it on his coach, Frank Vogel for not setting things up and defining things more for him to be successful.

"And then he partially blames it on LeBron and Anthony Davis too, where he said that they didn't change their games when Russell himself changed almost nothing."

After Windhorst went on about how he concluded that Westbrook had no intention of changing his game following the presser, he continued:

"So, what Darvin Ham is doing is smart, and 1st off Darvin Ham got this job largely because his forced reputation with star players of being able to talk to them on their level. And that often happens with a former player like Darvin Ham in comparison to a non-former player like Frank Vogel, that's why the Lakers hired him.

"They hired him to have these types of conversations with Russell Westbrook. But at the end of the day, even if it's over a beautiful meal, and even if Darvin can relate to Westbrook on a different level, he's still gonna be asking him to do the same things that Frank Vogel was asking him that Russell completely rejected.

"To the point where Russell was like I don't have to prove myself, I don't have to do what you say. I averaged a triple-double in 2018. Why do I have to play like you want me to in 2021? And that was the problem that the Lakers ran into last year.

"Everything that we have, including Russell's own statements on the matter do not indicate he is interested in making even minute changes to the way he plays, much less a massive facelift, which was what Darvin is proposing. So I respect what Darvin is doing, and I wish him the best of luck."

Can Darvin Ham bring out the best in Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers attempts a shot over Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns.

There is plenty that needs to change in Westbrook's game to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It will require a lot of statistical sacrifices from the All-Star guard, and Ham might pull it off.

Westbrook is not a great off-ball player. Improving his off-ball abilities will help him play alongside James. The Lakers will need him to improve his outside shooting.

