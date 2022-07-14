“He went from ‘Oh, I’m gonna play my way’ to buying in, and look what he did” - 8x All-Star says Kevin Durant is a player you can plug and play anywhere, says wherever he goes will become a hot destination

After Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, fans have been anxiously waiting to see what team he will suit up for next season.

One of the NBA's most dangerous players in the NBA, Durant can transform a playoff team into an immediate title contender. KD informed the Nets that the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are his preferred destinations. Time will tell if Durant will get his wish, but there's expected to be no shortage of suitors for one of the league's best players.

The experiment with the Brooklyn Nets might have turned out to be a failure, but Durant can still transform a franchise. On ESPN, analyst and former NBA player Vince Carter praised Durant. The eight-time All-Star said Durant's versatility can make his next team dangerous.

"KD is a guy that you can plug and play anywhere," Carter said. "I mean, he proved that in Golden State (from 2016-19). You know, he went from, 'Oh, I'm gonna play my way to buying in, and look what he did with that team and look what he became as a team guy.

"I just think anywhere KD goes, it's gonna propel your team or give your team an opportunity (as) long as you put the right pieces around him with a guy like that who's gifted one-on-one, put shooters around."

Basketball world awaits potential Kevin Durant trade

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets find themselves in the driver's seat as teams have started to contact the organization about Kevin Durant trades. Although KD has dealt with numerous injuries over the last several seasons, he's still one of the league's best when healthy.

With still four years remaining on his contract, there's going to be a line of teams knocking at the door to acquire KD. The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat have often been connected to Durant, and the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors have also been mentioned.

Evan Sidery @esidery



- Heat are "most determined" to land Kevin Durant

- Heat, Suns will "need some help" from other teams to help facilitate Durant deal

- Heat are "most determined" to land Kevin Durant

- Heat, Suns will "need some help" from other teams to help facilitate Durant deal

- No progress with Raptors for Durant because Scottie Barnes is a "non-starter" in trade negotiations

Time will tell where Durant will suit up next season. A player of his caliber hasn't hit the trade market in some time, meaning it could become a historic trade with a number of moving parts.

Durant, the No. 2 pick in 2007, was the 2007-08 Rookie of the Year and 2013-14 MVP, all with the OKC Thunder (formerly the Seattle SuperSonics). He is a four-time scoring champ and 12-time All-Star.

