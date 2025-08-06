  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "He will get $30 million plus" - NBA executive makes stunning prediction about Austin Reaves' future with free agency decision looming

"He will get $30 million plus" - NBA executive makes stunning prediction about Austin Reaves' future with free agency decision looming

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 06, 2025 14:05 GMT
&quot;He will get $30 million plus&quot; - NBA executive makes stunning prediction about Austin Reaves
"He will get $30 million plus" - NBA executive makes stunning prediction about Austin Reaves' future with free agency decision looming (Source: Imagn)

LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves has had an interesting journey to the top. An undrafted prospect in the 2021 NBA draft, Reaves signed a two-year contract with the Lakers and hasn't looked back since. However, his future is shrouded in mystery with a free agency decision looming.

Ad

According to a report from ESPN, an unnamed NBA executive has made a stunning prediction about Reaves' future in the league.

"I think he will get $30 [million] plus," the executive said.

The guard, who signed a four-year, $53.8 million deal in 2023, can become a free agent next season due to a player option in his contract. While he’s set to earn $14.8 million in 2026-27, offers nearing $30 million could tempt him to test the market for a bigger payday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Reaves has shown steady growth during his time in Los Angeles. After playing 61 and 64 games in his first two seasons, the former Oklahoma standout suited up for all 82 games in 2023-24.

Last season, he started a career-high 73 games, averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds, his best numbers to date. However, his numbers dipped in the playoffs as the Lakers were eliminated in the first round.

Seen as a long-term backcourt partner to Luka Doncic, the expectation from the Lakers and Reaves is that he will stay in Los Angeles. However, with the guard improving each season, he could draw significant offers if he opts out of his deal and enters free agency in 2026.

Ad

Senior NBA insider reveals interest in Austin Reaves from rival executives as he turns down LA's contract offer

Austin Reaves took a major step towards Free Agency after declining the LA Lakers' initial contract offer in June. The franchise reportedly offered the guard a $96 million contract over the next four years.

Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes explained the reason behind Reaves' decision via X (formerly Twitter), while revealing interest from rival executives.

Ad
"I will say this: there are a lot of rival executives who hold Austin Reaves in high regard, and so I think he’s gotten wind of that," Haynes said. "I think his representation has gotten a wind of that, and that’s why they feel like they had to make a decision.
"I think there is still a lot of room for him to grow, and looking at his growth pattern, he’s risen pretty quickly. It just shows you the work that he puts in."
Ad

Despite Reaves turning down the extension, the guard will be an integral part of the Lakers back court this season.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications