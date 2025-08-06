"He will get $30 million plus" - NBA executive makes stunning prediction about Austin Reaves' future with free agency decision looming

LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves has had an interesting journey to the top. An undrafted prospect in the 2021 NBA draft, Reaves signed a two-year contract with the Lakers and hasn't looked back since. However, his future is shrouded in mystery with a free agency decision looming.According to a report from ESPN, an unnamed NBA executive has made a stunning prediction about Reaves' future in the league.&quot;I think he will get $30 [million] plus,&quot; the executive said.The guard, who signed a four-year, $53.8 million deal in 2023, can become a free agent next season due to a player option in his contract. While he’s set to earn $14.8 million in 2026-27, offers nearing $30 million could tempt him to test the market for a bigger payday.Reaves has shown steady growth during his time in Los Angeles. After playing 61 and 64 games in his first two seasons, the former Oklahoma standout suited up for all 82 games in 2023-24. Last season, he started a career-high 73 games, averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds, his best numbers to date. However, his numbers dipped in the playoffs as the Lakers were eliminated in the first round.Seen as a long-term backcourt partner to Luka Doncic, the expectation from the Lakers and Reaves is that he will stay in Los Angeles. However, with the guard improving each season, he could draw significant offers if he opts out of his deal and enters free agency in 2026.Senior NBA insider reveals interest in Austin Reaves from rival executives as he turns down LA's contract offerAustin Reaves took a major step towards Free Agency after declining the LA Lakers' initial contract offer in June. The franchise reportedly offered the guard a $96 million contract over the next four years.Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes explained the reason behind Reaves' decision via X (formerly Twitter), while revealing interest from rival executives.&quot;I will say this: there are a lot of rival executives who hold Austin Reaves in high regard, and so I think he’s gotten wind of that,&quot; Haynes said. &quot;I think his representation has gotten a wind of that, and that’s why they feel like they had to make a decision. &quot;I think there is still a lot of room for him to grow, and looking at his growth pattern, he’s risen pretty quickly. It just shows you the work that he puts in.&quot;Despite Reaves turning down the extension, the guard will be an integral part of the Lakers back court this season.