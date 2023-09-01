"He will get out of Minnesota": Ex-teammate foresees Anthony Edwards' departure from Timberwolves soon

Rising NBA star Anthony Edwards is going great guns with the Minnesota Timberwolves but won't be part of the team in the foreseeable future, according to Patrick Beverley.

In an interview posted on Twitter by NBACentral, former Wolves player Beverley spoke about how Edwards, also known as ‘Ant-Man’, could eventually leave Minnesota for a team where his talents and personality will be more celebrated and spotlighted.

Beverley said:

“He will get out of Minnesota. That's just what happens. That's no disrespect to Minny. With that personality, he can change the world with basketball. He is the type of player that you need to see.”

Beverley, who spent half a season in Minnesota and helped the team reach the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season, surmised that Anthony Edwards could go to bigger markets like Los Angeles and New York.

Edwards was selected first overall in the 2020 rookie draft by the Timberwolves after spending one year in college at the University of Georgia.

In three years with Minnesota, the 22-year-old Atlanta native has had averages of 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals. He was an NBA All-Star last season, after posting career-high averages of 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.6 steals.

‘Ant-Man’ is currently part of Team USA, seeing action in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

What is Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards' vertical?

Among the qualities that the burgeoning NBA superstar has is his insane vertical, which reports put at 41 inches, significantly higher than the league average of 28 inches.

While the 6-foot-4 Anthony Edwards has a stocky build, fit to play professional football, he continues to amaze by soaring in the air for highlight-reel-worthy moves.

In his young career, he has already compiled tons of amazing plays that NBA fans can bask in.

One of these was in 2021 while playing against the Toronto Raptors, where he soared over Japanese player Yuta Watanabe from the side and threw down a massive hammer.

Watch the play here:

Anthony Edwards’ leaping ability has made him a fan favorite wherever he plays, including Team USA competing in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in the Philippines.

He is with a team that is steered by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and is joined by young stars such as Brandon Ingram, Tyrese Halliburton, Jarred Jackson Jr., Paolo Banchero, and Austin Reaves.

‘Ant-Man’ spent a year in college at the University of Georgia before making the jump to the NBA.

