“He will help LeBron more than Westbrook did last season” - Skip Bayless' surprising remark on LA Lakers’ standout Summer League performer and his fit with LeBron James

NBA analyst Skip Bayless has boldly claimed that LA Lakers two-way star Scotty Pippen Jr. can help LeBron James more than Russell Westbrook.

Pippen Jr. is currently in action for the Lakers' Summer League team and has been in great form.

Here's what Bayless tweeted regarding Pippen Jr.:

"I'll say it again: Scotty Pippen Jr. just knows how to play basketball, how to get to the rim and the line, how to disrupt on defense. He will help LeBron far more than Westbrook did last season."

During Friday's Summer League game between the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns, Pippen Jr. recorded 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. LA lost the tie, but Pippen Jr. left a mark on the game.

Pippen Jr., the son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, went undrafted this year but has impressed with his performance.

With the LA Lakers' new approach to developing young players within their system, it won't be surprising to see him make his NBA debut.

The Lakers have also found another gem in Cole Swider, their second two-way contract player.

Swider dominated during the California Summer League Classic tournament. He scored a team-high 11.3 points and shot 57.9%, including 60% from 3-point range.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook may not be teammates next season

Russell Westbrook may not even be on the LA Lakers roster next season. There have been constant rumblings about a Westbrook-Kyrie Irving swap recently.

Several insiders believe a deal is imminent because of the mutual interest between Irving and the Lakers.

LeBron James is reportedly keen to reunite with his former teammate, with whom he won a title in 2016.

The Lakers' chances of winning a championship would be much better with Irving. He can space the floor, play off the ball, and isn't as turnover-prone as Westbrook.

The LA Lakers have been hesitant to include draft picks in a deal, and this has stalled the potential trade. According to the latest reports, the Brooklyn Nets aren't willing to take on Westbrook's $47 million salary for next season.

The San Antonio Spurs have emerged as a potential third team that can help facilitate the move. They have the cap space to absorb the final year of Westbrook's contract worth $47 million. However, the Lakers will still have to part ways with their draft picks.

