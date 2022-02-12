“He will pay those last two or three years” - Zach Lowe believes Daryl Morey will struggle with James Harden’s contract in the next few years

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets sent shockwaves throughout the NBA before the trade deadline with the trade involving James Harden and Ben Simmons.

With the 76ers rolling recently, it's clear the organization was going all in with the move to acquire Harden. The superstar guard has the ability to be one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the league. There are still some who wonder if the combination of Harden and superstar big man Joel Embiid will work in Philadelphia.

NBA analyst Zach Lowe discussed the deal with ESPN's salary cap guru Bobby Marks on "The Lowe Post" podcast:

"I've got to pay James Harden eventually. He just opted into his contract, which is a big deal because it kind of puts that decision off a year. Like, if next year is a disaster, if he gets hurt again, if there's some sort of precipitous decline, you have a year of information, but for now ... they have James Harden."

Lowe brought up the fact that Harden's current contract situation could make this a rather large gamble for the 76ers in the future.

After the trade was completed, Harden announced he would opt in to his player option for next year which is set at $47.3 million. Odds are that the team will look to lower that number with an extension during the offseason. Lowe talked about how president of basketball operations Daryl Morey could be in for a rude awakening down the road.

"Daryl Morey will pay for pain on the back end of James Harden's next contract, which you, Bobby Marks declared to the world, might end up the worst contracts in the history of the NBA live on television today. ... He will pay those last two or three years. ... if in the first three, he gets a ring or has a really good shot at a ring."

Harden has had his share of ups and downs throughout the season, but there's a chance he could catch fire again with his new team. The question moving forward is whether the gamble will hurt the team's future. Harden is one of the most dangerous offensive players in the league, but his injury history and age will raise some doubts moving forward.

Harden will turn 33 in August and has dealt with a number of lingering injuries over the years.

Although he announced he would opt in to his player option, it would be surprising if the superstar guard didn't attempt to get one more lengthy extension. The previous working relationship between Morey and Harden from their time with the Houston Rockets is obviously one of the main reasons the 76ers made a serious effort to make this trade.

If Harden and Embiid can stay healthy and on the court together, they have a chance to be a dynamic duo in the Eastern Conference.

