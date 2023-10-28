"He woke up": Victor Wembanyama is clutch against Rockets for first-ever NBA win, sending Spurs fans into raptures

Victor Wembanyama won his first NBA game after leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 126-122 overtime victory against the Houston Rockets. “Wemby” scored the tying basket in regulation and made several defensive stops that led to the Spurs’ win. In the second half and OT alone, he had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. The Spurs would not have won the game without him.

After a debut against the Dallas Mavericks where he spent most of his time nursing foul trouble, “Wemby” had more impact against the Rockets. He wasn’t impressive game-long on offense, but his presence on the defensive end was outstanding.

Basketball fans reacted to his performance after the Spurs’ win:

“he woke up”

Victor Wembanyama, indeed, woke up just in time. He forced the game into overtime and scored a jumper in the extra period to start a 6-0 run. The rookie’s back-to-back blocks against Jabari Smith Jr. with the Rockets leading 107-104 may have been his biggest plays of the season.

In the first three quarters, he had eight points and four rebounds without any blocks. In the fourth period and OT, he compiled 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. The Spurs have a blossoming clutch player on their hands.

Like the game versus the Dallas Mavericks, “Wemby” came alive late in the game. This time, though, he helped the San Antonio Spurs to the win. He is figuring out the NBA and is going through his lumps. Most are confident that he will figure it out sooner rather than later.

Victor Wembanyama got plenty of help in the San Antonio Spurs' win over the Houston Rockets

For most of the game, Victor Wembanyama relied on the help of teammates to keep the game close. Jeremy Sochan and Zach Collins were crucial in the win as well. Sochan’s defense and playmaking were impressive.

Devin Vassell played the most minutes with 40 and led them in scoring again with 25 points. He is proving beyond doubt that he is more than a 3-and-D specialist. Vassell’s ability to score off the dribble and from catch-and-shoot caused the Houston Rockets trouble all game long.

Tre Jones, Keldon Johnson and Cedi Osman were great as well. Johnson’s ability to shoot and mix it up inside the paint was valuable. Jones kept the offense running and finished with six points, eight assists and three steals. Osman shot 4-6 from behind the arc and has been a fan favorite with his hustle and energy.

The San Antonio Spurs would not have won the game without Victor Wembanyama but he needed his teammates to pull him through.