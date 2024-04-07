“He would of won MVP” - NBA Fans in awe as Joel Embiid shows no signs of rust after monster double-double

Joel Embiid showcased his dominance on Saturday night as the Philadelphia 76ers efficiently took care of business against the Memphis Grizzlies, cruising to their fourth consecutive victory.

The Sixers secured a commanding 116-96 victory against the Grizzlies, with Embiid leading the charge by scoring 30 points on 9-for-13 shooting and grabbing 12 rebounds. Notably, he reached the milestone of 12,000 career points during the game.

NBA fans were awestruck as the All-Star center has just returned from a two month long injury and has shown no signs of rust in his play. They shared their reactions on 'X', formerly known as Twitter, with one fan notably saying:

"he would of won MVP"

Prior to his injury, the Sixers big man was leading the MVP straw by a mile and kept the Sixers in contention for the first spot in the East, right alongside Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.

In agreement with the first tweet, the fan @Kinam shared the same sentiment, doubling down with what could've been a unanimous MVP season.

@SileJayden shared opinions on the NBA's 65-game rule policy, which has now made Joel Embiid ineligible for any NBA honors, including All-NBA teams. Both of which he would've been able to stay in contention for.

@CookedByRiley echoed similar sentiments regarding Embiid's probability of winning the NBA honor if he hadn't been sidelined by injury.

"Would’ve won mvp if healthy"

@Hardenedmane drew comparisons between 76ers star and former NBA champion and MVP Dirk Nowitzki, highlighting their shared mid-range prowess from both the low and high post positions. Their ability to draw defensive attention, coupled with their towering 7-foot frames, contributes to their impact on the court.

"dirk 2011 playoff run otw"

@Stevo_12 noted Embiid's production of 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting with 12 rebounds all came in 22 minutes of playtime.

"All that in 22 minutes!! Damn!!!"

How Joel Embiid dominated Memphis Grizzlies on the road?

Philadelphia found early success maneuvering around Embiid's presence in the center. Embiid connected on his initial two jump shots, while Lowry and Oubre contributed layups in transition.

The effects of Joel's extended absence were still apparent in his third game following a left lateral meniscus injury. Despite displaying a patient and intelligent pass fake to find Lowry open in the corner, Embiid's delivery resulted in a throw at the veteran guard's feet.

Additionally, his initial stretch saw a missed layup amidst traffic and an offensive foul in the post against 24-year-old Grizzlies big man Trey Jemison.

The Sixers appeared to maintain a comfortable grip on their lead throughout the game. Implementing a zone defense in the third quarter, a tactic that could potentially conserve defensive energy for Embiid during the playoffs, proved effective.

Additionally, drawing fouls proved advantageous. Joel, who has averaged 11.7 free throw attempts per game over the past three seasons, capitalized on this strategy by shooting 10 for 13 from the foul line in Memphis.