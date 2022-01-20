"He is worn down because no one else is giving him any help" – Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James is expending extra energy to keep LA Lakers in the game

LeBron James is doing all he can for the LA Lakers, but is the 37-year-old marvel reaching his limits? His performance in Wednesday night's loss to the Indiana Pacers, especially in the fourth quarter, as Los Angeles lost for the fourth time in five games, may hint that even "King James" has a ceiling.

On Fox Sports' morning show "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," former NFL star Shannon Sharpe talked about how James was gassed in the fourth quarter because of the work he was having to do until then. Sharpe said:

"I thought LeBron played OK. I thought he played a sensational first half, but he is having to expend so much energy in order to keep the team in the ball game or keep the team close, come third, fourth quarter, he is worn down because no one else is giving him any help."

"King James" ended with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assist on 50% shooting (nearly 43% from beyond the arc). However, his performance wasn't enough as the Lakers (22-23) blew a 15-point lead. Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 30 points and eight rebounds in less than 28 minutes.

Can LeBron James salvage the Lakers' season?

King James against the Utah Jazz

LeBron James, at age 37, is defying age and logic as the Lakers superstar is averaging 28.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting better than 51%, including over 36% from beyond the arc. He has notched three triple-doubles and 12 double-doubles.

Coach Frank Vogel has deployed James at center in hopes of surrounding him shooters who can space the floor and create a pathway for James to attack the rim. However, this formula has its defensive deficiencies as LeBron is undersized when playing next to big men.

James is attempting a career-high from the perimeter this season with 7.9 attempts per game. He's trying to influence the game from the perimeter while avoiding the clanging and banging that comes while attacking the rim.

The Lakers have also been hampered by injuries to some of their key players. Kendrick Nunn has yet to play. Even the return of Anthony Davis might not be enough.

"King James" is doing his very best, but the Lakers have far too many problems for one to be the solution to them all. At the end of the day, basketball is a team sport and not even the great LeBron James may be able to rescue the Lakers' season.

