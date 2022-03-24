“He would’ve gotten his a** kicked in full public view” - Skip Bayless reacts to Jimmy Butler’s altercation with Erik Spoelstra, says Udonis Haslem is ‘Spo’s bodyguard’

NBA and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was embroiled in a scuffle with head coach Erik Spoelstra and veteran player Udonis Haslem in the game against the Golden State Warriors.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Skip Bayless spoke about how head coach Erik Spoelstra and Udonis Haslem went a long way back. He also stressed how a fight could have well and truly broken up on the sidelines. Bayless said:

"At that moment, Udonis who is on the roster for situations just like this, stepped right through people into the middle of the huddle and he was basically saying, 'you want to fight somebody? I will kick your ass right here.' And I believe he would have because he was not backing off. He would have gotten his ass kicked in full public view I believe."

"That's what Udonis does for that team. He is Spo's bodyguard just like he was LeBron's bodyguard. He is the enforcer in that locker room, on that bench, in that huddle."

The night did not get any better for Butler and the Heat as they succumbed to a 118-104 loss to a Golden State Warriors without Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Jimmy scored 20 points in 41 minutes of action as his three-point shooting since the turn of the year has been abysmal.

How far can Jimmy Butler and the Heat go this season?

The Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler came into this season with deep postseason aspirations. Looking at the competition in the Eastern Conference, a hunt for the championship seemed unrealistic. However, with the way things have unfolded in the East, the Heat are well and truly in contention to come of the conference and make an appearance in the NBA Finals.

Miami have been the most consistent team in the East this season despite suffering a lot of injuries to key players like Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. However, the likes of Tyler Herro and others have stepped up big time during this period and as a result, they are currently positioned at the summit of the Eastern Conference.

The trump card for Jimmy Butler and Miami is the chemistry that the team has and the right mixture of experience and youth that the roster possesses as they were in the NBA Finals less than two years ago. They also have incredible sharpshooters on their team like Herro and Duncan Robinson.

Along with the coaching of Erik Spoelstra and being led by Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat have what it takes to come out of the Eastern Conference. If they get it right this season, they may have a proper assault at the championship in the NBA Finals.

