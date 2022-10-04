“He would've had a hard time cuz we probably would've gotten into a fight” - Damian Lillard opens up on a hypothetical 1v1 matchup against Shaedon Sharpe

Portland Trailblazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard is expected to return this season. Lillard and his team hope to make a splash with a new supporting cast. Part of the Blazers' new core is their 6-foot-6 rookie, Shaedon Sharpe. Selected by the team with the seventh pick, Sharpe looks like a promising young prospect.

In a video posted on Twitter, the six-time All-Star was asked about which of them would win a one-on-one game. Damian Lillard humbly answered the question.

"Shaedon. But he would've had a hard time cuz we probably would've gotten into a fight," Lillard said. "When I was 19, I was willing to do whatever about it."

Lillard has also been vocal about how impressed he is with their rookie. Despite not being able to play competitive basketball, Lillard has praised Sharpe's talents.

"I think the talent is off the charts," Lillard said. "When I watch him work out, everything is just easy for him. … But I really like his disposition. He is always calm."

Damian Lillard only played 29 games last season. The Blazers missed the playoffs for the second time in Lillard's career. The last time the team missed the postseason was during Lillard's rookie season. The front office decided to move on from Dame's backcourt mate, CJ McCollum. McCollum was shipped to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Blazers acquired Josh Hart, Thomas Satoransky, Nickel Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada and future picks. The Pelicans, on the other hand, received Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell from the trade.

A big-time adjustment is expected of Damian Lillard for the 2022-23 NBA season

Damian Lillard struggled last season. Some experts blamed the league's ball change as a source of his on-court performance. He wasn't the only player that was affected by this change. Some players had a hard time early in the season.

In his first game last season, Lillard shot 0-9 from the three-point area, making 33% of his shots from the field. However, as the season progressed, the team uncovered an abdominal issue that hindered Lillard. By the time January started, he was shut down by the front office to recover from his abdominal injury.

In his first preseason game this year, Lillard logged 23 minutes of playing time. He scored 16 points and shot 38% from the field. The former Rookie of the Year is expected to make a comeback this season, but it'll take time.

The Portland Trailblazers will match up against the Sacramento Kings on October 19th to start their season.

