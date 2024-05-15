"Headband Luka was a problem": Mavericks fan has creative solution for Luka Doncic's dip in form

Shooting slumps are common for NBA stars but they can sometimes happen at the worst possible time, as is the case for Luka Doncic. So far in the second-round series against the OKC Thunder, he is shooting just 39.0% from the field, which can be attributed to his injuries taking a toll on him.

Interestingly, a Mavericks fan from Reddit wants Doncic to wear his headband once again to solve this issue.

"We need Luka to start wearing the headband again. I remember seeing some stats when he was wearing it vs not and he had some of his best stretches of games in the regular season. Maybe it will have some magic still left in it and help with his shooting slump," the fan posted.

Doncic, regarded as one of the league's elite scorers, has not looked or played like his usual self, which, aside from injury worries, might be attributed to the Thunder's formidable perimeter defense. The series is deadlocked at 2-2 entering Game 5 with pressure mounting on the Mavericks star.

Moreover, the Reddit post regarding Luka Doncic's headband form received several reactions from NBA fans.

Meanwhile, another Reddit user had an interesting suggestion.

"He needs rest and/or a robot knee," the fan posted.

Reddit user HOwsMyDirkTaste, on the other hand, highlighted several NBA players who were playing at a high level while wearing a headband.

"Also headband Dirk was a beast (and Dirk with long hair, in general). Headband Josh Howard was the best version. So was headband Jet obviously. And headband Vince Carter. I think you're onto something," the fan posted.

Additionally, Reddit user Salsatime117 is already thinking about how to possibly tell the Mavericks star about this plan.

"How do we tell him? I believe in headband Luka," the fan posted.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen if all it takes for Luka Doncic to snap out of his recent slump is simply wearing a headband he wore during December of this season.

How has Luka Doncic performed this season while wearing a headband?

Luka Doncic wore a headband following the birth of his daughter on Dec. 1, 2023. The Mavericks star went on one of his most dominant stretches of the 2023–24 regular season. He averaged 37.5 points (48.8% shooting, including 38.0% from 3-point range), 11.1 assists and 8.9 rebounds in 13 games.

On Dec. 6, 2023, the Mavericks superstar had one of his most impressive showings against the Utah Jazz, posting a first-half triple-double stat line of 29 points (10-of-17 shooting, including 6-of-10 from 3-point range), 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He scored 40 points that night.

Luka Doncic focused ahead of Game 5, following fourth-quarter collapse in Game 4

It was just 10 seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter when the OKC Thunder was holding onto a two-point lead after trailing by 13. Luka Doncic made a strong drive to the basket and ended up getting fouled in the process. With the chance to tie the game, his first free throw ended up being a missed opportunity, being just one point away from tying the score.

The superstar's frustration was clear as Doncic headed to the bench after OKC called a timeout.

Following the game, he remained headstrong through it all as he knew the challenge in store for them on the road, as per GiveMeSport's Chris Kirsch.

"[We have] no concern," Doncic said. "Just got to be ready. You know, we got to play hard like we did today. I think we played really hard. Big energy today. But like I said, some details, you know, cost us the game and we just got to be ready again. Obviously it's going to be hard on the road, but we've done it before, we can do it again."

During Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs, Doncic put up 18 points (6-of-20 shooting, including 2-of-9 from 3-point range), 12 rebounds and 10 assists.