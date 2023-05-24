"Heard that before" - Kyle Kuzma indirectly mocks Rob Pelinka following his comments on young Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of decisions to make this offseason. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka recently said their front office intends to “keep core young guys together”.

kuz @kylekuzma twitter.com/thenbacentral/… NBACentral @TheNBACentral “Our intentions are to keep our core of young guys together.”



- Rob Pelinka “Our intentions are to keep our core of young guys together.” - Rob Pelinka https://t.co/3IqeOx2nWw Heard that before Heard that before 😭😭😭😭 twitter.com/thenbacentral/…

Washington Wizards forward and former Laker Kyle Kuzma tweeted the quote and added “heard that before”. Kuzma of course is referring to when he was a part of the Lakers young core. LA kept the young guys together during LeBron James’ first year in the team. They then shipped away the entire group to acquire Anthony Davis and veterans to surround James.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kuzma was one of the few young players who stayed in LA after the Davis trade. He was a part of the 2020 title-winning team.

Kuzma signed a contract extension with the Lakers in December 2020 and was then traded to the Wizards in the following offseason. He was part of a package that was sent out to bring back Russell Westbrook.

Which players will the Lakers bring back?

Much of the Lakers' roster decisions will hinge on James’ decision to play or retire. The Lakers have had “internal discussions” about potential trades to bolster their roster as James ages and may need to make dramatic moves if he decides to hang it up.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“I don’t think we’ll see D’Angelo Russell back with the Lakers, LeBron wants to fade more into the role as a secondary scorer and playmaker.”



(open.spotify.com/episode/4kYGPx…) REPORT: There is more “smoke” over Kyrie to LA rumors than Trae Young, via @ChrisBHaynes “I don’t think we’ll see D’Angelo Russell back with the Lakers, LeBron wants to fade more into the role as a secondary scorer and playmaker.” REPORT: There is more “smoke” over Kyrie to LA rumors than Trae Young, via @ChrisBHaynes.“I don’t think we’ll see D’Angelo Russell back with the Lakers, LeBron wants to fade more into the role as a secondary scorer and playmaker.”(open.spotify.com/episode/4kYGPx…) https://t.co/VeM3K5T4Z4

The Lakers have to make decisions on many of their young stars and are cap tied. LA has $86 million tied up in just James and Anthony Davis next season. They also do not have many expiring deals to use as trade pieces.

Young players Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves are restricted free agents this summer. Both raised their potential values with solid performances throughout the playoffs, Reaves in particular.

The Lakers will be cap restricted in offering Reaves a new deal. Reaves could be in line for a big pay raise this offseason.

He will be a free agent unless the Lakers offer him a $2.2 million qualifying deal. They can also offer him a $11.4 million first-year salary since they hold his Bird rights. The deal would have to be for at least two years.

Reaves will likely get a much larger offer from another team as a free agent. He may have to take less money to return to LA, the place that developed him.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers “It feels like a home for me. The way the fans support me, the players, coaching staff, front office. This is definitely somewhere I want to be.”



Austin Reaves: End of Season Interview “It feels like a home for me. The way the fans support me, the players, coaching staff, front office. This is definitely somewhere I want to be.”Austin Reaves: End of Season Interview https://t.co/7eux8oTSbz

D’Angelo Russell, Lonnie Walker and Dennis Schroder will also be free agents this summer. Russell may not be part of that young core Pelinka discussed after his inconsistent playoff performances. Walker may be more likely to return after his breakout performances this postseason.

The Lakers also have to decide on Malik Beasley’s team option for $16 million. He did not see the floor much during their playoff run and will likely not return to LA’s roster. Recently acquired Mo Bamba also has one year left on his deal and will return, unless traded, after an injury-shortened season.

Poll : 0 votes