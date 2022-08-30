“Heard LeBron plans to stay in the league until his grandson is ready”, "Skip ready to hate on your sons”- Fans post mixed reactions to LeBron James’ featuring on Sports Illustrated magazine cover with his sons

Twenty years ago, LeBron James was featured as "The Chosen One" on Sports Illustrated's magazine cover. LeBron James is featured on it again, with 'The Chosen Sons,' Bronny and Bryce.

The cover has LeBron donning a t-shirt with his solo magazine cover imprinted, with Bronny and Bryce standing next to him. Here's the image (via King James on Twitter):

Bronny is eligible for the 2024 draft. While he isn't touted to be a top prospect, the Sierra Canyon High School star has improved steadily over the last year. Meanwhile, Bryce, 15, is considered a bright prospect at his age.

LeBron James seems confident that his sons will make it to the league. The trio featured on Sports Illustrated's magazine cover became an online talking point. Fans posted mixed reactions to it. One fan wrote on Twitter:

“I heard LeBron plans to stay in the league until his grandson is ready too”

Another fan mentioned analyst Skip Bayless, LeBron's biggest critic, would now have a go at his sons regularly.

"Skip ready to hate on your son's rn bro"

Here are some more reactions:

LeBron James wants to play with Bronny and Bryce?

LeBron James has previously stated that he wants to end his NBA career by playing with his oldest son Bronny James. He will be eligible for the 2024 draft. Considering LeBron's fitness and longevity, fans consider it a real possibility.

However, James expressed that he could also play with his youngest son Bryce. Bryce could be eligible for the 2027 draft. Here's what LeBron said in an interview with Sports Illustrated:

“I feel like I could play for quite a while. So, it’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”

Barring a few impact injuries, LeBron James hasn't slowed down much with his level of play over the last few years. 'King James' remains a top-five player in the NBA at 37.

The four-time NBA MVP is leading the charge for the LA Lakers in year 20. He recently signed a two-year extension worth $97 million, which guarantees his stay in LA until the 2023-24 season. The following year is a player option.

James has stayed physically sharp. However, he will need a monumental effort to maintain that until Bryce's draft eligibility. He will be 42 years old by then. Nevertheless, the LA Lakers superstar's longevity is off the charts. It won't be a surprise to see him achieve the feat of playing with both his sons in the league.

