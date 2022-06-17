"Heard that before lol" - Isaiah Thomas takes a spiteful jibe at the Boston Celtics after it is revealed they are encouraging Robert Williams III to play despite injury

For Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III remains listed as questionable in the injury report due to left knee soreness.

He has found himself on the report for many games this postseason. However, some intriguing news has emerged surrounding his injury and why he continues to start in the NBA Finals.

Williams spoke about his injury, as reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

“I was really having my knee drained a lot last series,” Williams III confirmed to Yahoo Sports. “I stopped draining it because there was no point, in my opinion. My knee kept filling back up with fluid. So, I’ve kind of learned how to manage it to be able to play. (via) Yahoo Sports

"The medical staff has ensured him that he is not at further risk of worsening the repaired knee. It’s all a matter of pain tolerance."

Dan Feldman of NBC Sports drew comparisons to a similar situation involving Isaiah Thomas:

"This is the organization that played Isaiah Thomas through a hip injury that would ultimately completely derail his career and cost him a major payday. So, Boston doesn’t necessarily deserve benefit of the doubt."

Thomas tweeted on the matter:

After Thomas suffered a hip injury, the Celtics traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the trade that brought Kyrie Irving to Boston. Thomas holds the record for the second-most points recorded in a playoff game by a Celtics player with 53 in the 2017 playoffs.

Time Lord is arguably the most impactful player for the Boston Celtics

Robert Williams has been an elite shot-blocker for the Celtcs throughout the season and has been an inavluable asset in the playoffs.

According to advanced statistics, Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III has been the second-best player in the NBA Finals. That's behind only Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport NBA Finals players based on advanced stats



1. Stephen Curry

2. Robert Williams III

3. Jayson Tatum

T4. Kevon Looney

T4. Andrew Wiggins

6. Klay Thompson

7. Al Horford

8. Jaylen Brown

9. Gary Payton II

10. Otto Porter Jr.



Williams leads Boston in rebounds per game (7.6), blocks per game (2.4) and has the best defensive rating. He's often the Celtic with the highest box plus-minus on the floor.

Williams' defense serves as the backbone for Boston. At six-foot-eight, his presence in the paint coupled well with Marcus Smart's presence on the perimeter to make Boston the league's best defensive team.

Williams, who was the Southeastern Conference's Defensive Player of the Year in both of his seasons at Texas A&M, made the All-Defensive second team this season.

