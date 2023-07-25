Heartbreaking news of LeBron James’ son Bronny James suffering from cardiac arrest at USC emerges

Heartbreak news surfaced Tuesday morning regarding Bronny James. While practicing at USC, things took a turn for the worst.

According to reports, Bronny James collapsed during a practice session. He soon after went into cardiac arrest. Bronny was treated on the spot and quickly rushed to the hospital.

While this is tragic news for college freshman, some positive updates have already come out. Medical professionals at the hospital were able to get him back into stable condition and he is no longer in the intensive care unit.

In a statement released by Shams Charania, LeBron James and his wife Savannah asked for respect and privacy while they tend to their oldest child.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU."

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly sned their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USX medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0

