Heat fans distraught after losing to Kyle Lowry and Sixers: "I hate him even more" 

Kyle Lowry got his revenge on his former team, the Miami Heat after the Philadelphia 76ers' 98-91 home win. The Heat traded Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets before the deadline to acquire Terry Rozier. Lowry was eventually bought out by them and signed by the 76ers, the Heat's arch-rivals in the conference.

Lowry endured a tumultuous last couple of seasons with the Heat after he got traded in 2021. He was constantly mentioned in trade rumors and was even demoted to the bench. Lowry returned to the starting lineup this season, averaging 8.2 points and 4.0 assists, shooting 42.6%, including 38.5% from deep in 37 games, including two off the bench.

Lowry proved to the Heat he was still a solid contributor in his first game against them since his departure, tallying 16 points and four rebounds. It was Lowry's best outing as a Sixer. He shot 50.0%, including three triples and a box score +/- of +6.

The Miami Heat fans, who demanded Kyle Lowry trade for the last two years, were in shambles after he emerged with a decisive outing.

"Kyle Lowry I hate him even more," wrote one fan on "X"

Kyle Lowry proving to be an excellent pickup for Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers shuffled the roster around at the trade deadline. They moved Patrick Beverley and pursued Kyle Kowry on the buyout market instead, adding more depth offensively. They also trade for Buddy Hield.

The Sixers needed to make this move after Joel Embiid's near-regular-season-ending injury. Tyrese Maxey was the lone reliable facilitator and primary scorer on the team. Tobias Harris was limited to being a secondary option on offense.

Lowry's inclusion gave the Sixers the offensive production they needed to excel. Monday's outing proved why he could be critical for the team once Joel Embiid returns. The Heat forced the veteran guard into being a playmaker more than they should have, which hindered his performance.

Lowry's usage and role are seemingly different from his hometown franchise, which was evident during his 16-point outing against the Miami Heat. He chose his spots and made the ideal decisions on when to attack and when to make plays for his teammates.

Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry's defense is not at the level it was at his peak or even two years ago. However, his IQ has allowed him to be efficient on that end. The Sixers may not get the same output from Lowry as Beverley, but it's serviceable, and at times just as impactful