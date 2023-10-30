"Heat got some voodoo black magic": Lakers fans disappointed after Gabe Vincent's tough start to 2023-24 NBA season

Gabe Vincent has not had the greatest of starts with the Los Angeles Lakers. In his three games so far, the point guard has had forgettable outings, averaging 7.5 points, and earning the wrath of the franchise fans following his dismal run. Once regarded as the guard who would contend with D'Angelo Russell for a starting place, Vincent, who was instrumental for the Miami Heat last season, has looked completely off-color so far.

While it is premature to judge a player based on three bad games, the Lakers fanbase can be quite unforgiving. Soon after his two-point performance in 32 minutes in the team's 132-127 OT loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, fans were calling for his head.

This was followed by a few more reactions from disappointed Lakers fans.

Lakers fans were not happy with Gabe Vincent's performance (NBACentral/X)

Last season, Vincent averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Heat and was a significant player who would make an impact coming off the bench.

With the Lakers, he is yet to rediscover his mojo, and hopefully, it happens before more losses mount for the Purple and Gold.

Gabe Vincent not perturbed by the lack of three-pointers so far from himself and the Los Angeles Lakers

In the season opener, Gabe Vincent was 0-for-4 from the three-point line and went 0-for-5 in the next game against the Phoenix Suns. That didn't deter the guard as he spoke of the lack of production.

According to Lakers Nation:

“I thought we took some pretty good shots. We got some good looks from 3 but they didn’t go down. They will, in time. I trust that they will,” Vincent said. “Guys are continuing to put work in, myself included. It’s 50/50 when it leaves your hands at the end of the day, you know what I mean? It either goes in or it doesn’t but we did a good job of not letting our offense control our defense and that’s a great step to take.”

In the loss to the Kings, Vincent was 0-for-2 again. While all signs point to a slump, neither the streaky shooter nor the Los Angeles Lakers are pressing the panic button just yet. They are 1-2 in their three games so far, but with momentum and consistency, the consensus for the side is to remain patient.

The Lakers shot 33.3% from beyond the arc against the Sacramento Kings, who in turn drained 35.4%. With the modern-day league putting ample emphasis on three-point shooting, LA and Gabe Vincent will look to get their form on point as the season progresses.