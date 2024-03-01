Heat guard Terry Rozier bluntly shuts down OnlyFans model’s claims of a date

Miami Heat's new boy Terry Rozier found himself being linked to an OnlyFans model on Twitter, following their rematch of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. Rozier, who recently made a return from a knee injury, ended on the losing side with a 103-97 defeat, despite putting up 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Under what was a tweet by NBA Central referencing Rozier’s dunking ability, an OnlyFans model named ‘Camilla' had commented, claiming Rozier had recently taken her out on a cinema date.

Regardless, the 29-year-old was quick to respond and shut down the rumors with a single-word comment. The social media user, Camilla, had initially posted the following under the tweet:

"Rozier took me to cinema last week."

However, the player responded by typing ‘Kap,’ bringing an end to the rumors rather swiftly. Most fans, as one would expect, did not believe the social media user and thought that it was an attempt to promote their OnlyFans account. The tweet in itself gains significance simply because of the numerous recent scandals that NBA players have been involved in.

The likes of Zion Williamson, Miles Bridges Kevin Porter Jr., and a range of NBA players have been on the receiving end of some concerning allegations. While a number of Twitter users responded by claiming Rozier did not need to comment as the initial claim was made by a bot account, it is clear the player wanted to be quick in his bid to shut down the rumors.

Terry Rozier will be more concerned with Miami Heat’s NBA campaign

Rozier chose to swiftly speak against the claim and effectively shut down the user with a one-word comment. While such a claim can arguably cause concern amongst fans, the player himself will be more concerned with helping his team to the best of his ability.

The Miami Heat, after the intense drama surrounding Damian Lillard, moved for Rozier in July 2023. Currently 8th in the Western Conference, the Heat saw a five-game winning streak snapped by Nikola Jokic and company earlier today. That leaves them with a 33-26 record, as Pat Riley’s team will be looking to return to winning ways against the Utah Jazz.

The Heat have their own form of a Big 3 in the likes of Terry Rozier, Bam Adebayo, and Jimmy Butler. With able support from the likes of Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, and Jaime Jacquez Jr., they will be looking to go one better than last year, and win their first championship since 2013.

After five average seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Rozier will be determined to make an impact. The 29-year-old is still to display his best for the Heat, something the fans will be hoping happens in the coming weeks.