Heat reporter provides crucial Jimmy Butler availability update ahead of Nuggets clash

Jimmy Butler's return to the court amid the trade buzz takes centerstage ahead of the Miami Heat's Friday showdown against the Denver Nuggets. The All-Star forward who served a seven-game suspension is expected to be available for the upcoming game. Heat reporter Brady Hawk noted that Butler was not listed in the NBA's updated injury report leading up to the clash.

A quick check revealed that Butler was indeed off the list, as the veteran will most likely take the floor. This update comes amid the 35-year-old's appearance in the latest Miami Heat post, which revealed the Vice jerseys' return for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Butler was suspended by the Heat for their most recent seven games. The ball club cited "conduct detrimental to the team" as the key issue. Miami dropped three of the seven contests in his absence, and speculations about his future in the side were propping up when the move was made.

Jimmy Butler is unlikely to suit up for the Golden State Warriors at trade deadline

After strong links to the Golden State Warriors, the latest reports suggest that Jimmy Butler might not be suiting up alongside Steph Curry at the trade deadline. Per HoopsHype.com's Michael Scotto, the Bay Area franchise's chances of swinging for a Butler trade or wing Cameron Johnson have "decreased" with the focus now moving to bigs.

The Warriors are reportedly focusing on landing a center with Nikola Vučević (Chicago Bulls), Jonas Valančiūnas (Washington Wizards), and Robert Williams (Portland Trail Blazers) as some of the players on their radar. Butler has been a proven commodity, and a linkup with Curry will surely propel the Warriors to contenders again, but the question is about the assets that the team will be willing to move.

While the Butler-Phoenix Suns trade buzz continues to do the rounds, there is no official take on whether the Heat are keen on sending their All-Star wing to the West Coast. For now, it appears that Jimmy Butler will play for the Heat until any major move happens before the deadline.

