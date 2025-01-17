Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. on team adjusting without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo’s leadership and recent jersey retirement ceremony (EXCLUSIVE)

Despite the turbulence around him, Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. sat by his locker, bearing both, a calm and focused demeanor.

It would be understandable if he wasn’t. The Heat have weathered season-long inconsistency with their play. Jimmy Butler served a seven-game suspension for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team." Jacquez, who grew up in Irvine, Calif. has followed the wildfires that have most notably swept through Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

No matter. Jaquez talked to Sportskeeda on various topics, including building off his rookie season, Bam Adebayo’s leadership during Butler’s absence, the LA wildfires and Camarillo High School retiring his jersey this week.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one interview has been edited and condensed.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. Exclusive

How do you think you’ve built off your rookie season so far?

Jaquez: “Just trying to do whatever I can to help this team win. I try to put myself in the best position for this team to succeed and do whatever I can to continue to help. I’m keeping that same mentality. It’s about winning games here. Nothing is bigger than yourself. It’s all about the team. So I think if you keep that same mentality, good things will happen.”

What did you get out of being with the U.S. Select team and another round of Summer League last summer?

Jaquez: “Perfecting my craft, staying in the gym and getting better. I think it was really inspiring to be able to see the USA team and practice with them to help them get prepared [for the Paris Olympics]. I think that’s super inspiring with how many years those guys had together. To see them on the same team carrying the sport of basketball was super inspiring to see.”

What were your favorite interactions with the guys on the Select team?

Jaquez: “Man, one of them that sticks out to me is one early morning it was just me and Steph having breakfast together. I just chatted with him. Not every day do you get to chat with somebody like that. It wasn’t even about basketball. It was just two guys having a good conversation about life. We’re both into golf. So it was just a cool moment.”

What did you learn more about Steph now that you got to practice with him?

Jaquez: “He’s a master at his craft. He just works so hard. You can see that he’s an incredible, incredible talent. Obviously, the work does not go unnoticed. I got to see him work out and see how methodical he is. He works so hard.”

How have you seen Bam handle this season both with the ups and downs as well as the situation with Jimmy?

Jaquez: “He tries to stay extremely positive and understand that whoever is in the locker room, that’s who we’re rocking with at the moment. We got games to win. So let’s focus on the main thing, and that’s winning games. Things that are out of our control, let’s not worry about that. Let’s try to focus on what we can control. That’s been his message.”

Jaime Jaquez Jr. in action with Jimmy Butler - Source: Imagn

Your record is what it is. But what’s the key to have that mentality instead of allowing the team to go sideways?

Jaquez: “We have a team full of competitors. So everybody wants to win and everybody wants to do what’s best for this team. So that energy is really felt.”

What has Kevin Love meant to you as a veteran?

Jaquez: “K Love has been great, man. I love having Kevin Love around. He’s also been another guy that has had a great voice in this locker room. He’s trying to keep everything and try to quiet the outside noise. He’s great. He always has such a positive energy to the locker room.”

What messages have he given to you specifically for this season?

Jaquez: “Just enjoy it. He’s on the back end of his career, He always tells me, ‘This goes by fast, man. So enjoy it and have fun. Continue to have fun playing basketball, no matter what.’”

He said it to me last year and in other interviews that he considers you an ‘old soul.’ Where does that come from?

Jaquez: “I think with just being the oldest child. I’d take care of my little brother and sister. Being around them, I always wanted to be around older people. I never had an older sibling. So that’s where it stemmed from.”

Do you think that has enabled you to mature quicker than other players?

Jaquez: “Maybe. I don’t know if that’s the only case. But I think it’s definitely something where older siblings have a different way with looking at things. Just because you’re obligated to take care of your younger brothers and sisters.”

What did the retirement ceremony mean to you?

Jaquez: “It means a lot, knowing how the community and how much love they show, especially to me and my family. We’re a super tight-knit community. So they show a lot of love. You can definitely tell. That ceremony was a great representation. It was great. They did a great job. It was a lot of fun. I got to see a lot of friends, teammates, coaches and teachers. It was a lot of fun.”

Beyond retiring your jersey, in what ways did you feel their love?

Jaquez: “The crowd and how many people turned up for it and showed out. That spoke for itself for how packed out the gym was with the student section and everything. It was great. We got to take pictures with some on the team. With a bunch of the little kids out there, I mentioned that I grew up watching some of the guys that came to Camarillo High School. That’s what made me want to go there. Now, those guys are the ones playing. It’s crazy to come full circle.”

In the wake of the LA wildfires, how have you and your close ones been holding up?

Jaquez: “Oh, man. It’s truly devastating to see what’s going on. I’m really just praying for everybody and making sure they’re okay. For everyone that has been affected, it’s pretty devastating. I’m doing whatever I can to help. Shoutout to all the firefighters for doing what they can. They’re really doing whatever they can to help prevent these fires. It’s sad and frustrating. It’s obviously something that happens a lot in California. It just seems as if California was unprepared. At least, that’s what it seems like.”

Are your folks okay?

Jaquez: “My family is okay. Luckily, they’re a little bit out of the way with the fires. So they’re okay for now.”

Because of your ties here, are there things you’re doing or want to do in the future to help?

Jaquez: “Yeah. I don’t have anything major planned. But we’ve been doing videos and trying to raise money for firefighters and the people that have been truly affected and trying to get them whatever they need with products and things that can help them get back on their feet.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.