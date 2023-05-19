Heat vs Celtics injury report: Lineup for Game-2 Eastern Conference Finals (May 19, 2023)

The Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday. The Heat have a 1-0 series lead. Let’s take a look at who will not be playing in the pivotal matchup.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT



Max led the way with 13 points in the frame. 46 points in Q3? The highest-scoring quarter in franchise postseason history

Boston is a 9-point favorite in the game. The total is set at an over/under of 215.5.

Projected starting lineups and injury reports for Heat vs Celtics, Game 2

Let’s take a look at who will not be playing in the pivotal matchup.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is not listed on the injury report for Game 2 on Friday in Boston against the Celtics. The full injury report has Tyler Herro listed as out once again. There are reports Herro could return if the Heat advance to the playoffs. Omer Yurtseven is a game-time decision but he has barely played in these playoffs.

The Celtics injury report is short but guard Malcolm Brogdon is listed as a game-time decision. He is probable to play despite a forearm strain. Danilo Gallinari is also out for the season with a knee injury.

Brogdon will be important to watch ahead of the game. Since it's the playoffs, he will probably play but may be less productive than usual with his injury to his shooting arm. The teams will have their typical playoff rosters otherwise.

Projected starting lineup for the Miami Heat

The Heat will likely start the same lineup as Game 1 which went as follows:

PG Gabe Vincent

SG Max Strus

SF Jimmy Butler

PF Kevin Love

C Bam Adebayo

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA "Jimmy Frickin' Butler!"



35 points

7 assists

6 steals

5 rebounds



35 points
7 assists
6 steals
5 rebounds
+5 in a Game 1 road win for the Heat over the Celtics. Butler led the way again.

Love is the probable starter but may play fewer minutes due to the Celtics' athletic lineup. Love is an issue on defense matching up with the smaller Celtics lineup that likes to stretch the floor. The Heat do not have a ton of bigs though which is why Love gets the start.

All-star point guard Kyle Lowry will likely come off the bench in his usual sixth-man role. Forward Caleb Martin played well in Game 1 and will likely get a lot of playing time again.

Duncan Robinson and Tyler Zeller may see some time off the bench.

Projected starting lineup for the Boston Celtics

The Celtics will likely go with the new lineup they used in Game 1 which included:

PG Marcus Smart

SG Jaylen Brown

SF Jayson Tatum

PF Al Horford

C Robert Williams

Williams will likely get the start again as he has found new life and is fully healthy. He gives the Celtics more size down low and gives them two bodies to matchup against Adebayo, alongside Horford.

Derrick White will become the sixth man as Williams takes his starting spot for the slightly bigger lineup. Brogdon will come off the bench and play heavy minutes if he plays and shows he is healthy.

Blake Griffin may not see time as he continues to deal with back problems despite being listed as healthy. Payton Pritchard logged a surprising 12 minutes in Game 1.

