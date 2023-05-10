Heat vs Knicks injury report: Predicted Lineups for Game 5 Eastern Conference semi-finals (May 10, 2023), and more

A crucial Game, 5 between New York Knicks and Miami Heat could be heavily influenced by injury reports from both sides in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. New York Knicks are trailing by 3-1 in this series, and Game 5 is going to be a must-win situation for Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Miami, on the other hand, is in the driver's seat and has a chance to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals. During the entirety of the series, rumours spread that numerous key players have been affected by ankle injuries on both teams. Julius Randle missed the opening game as he suffered from an ankle sprain and Jimmy Butler skipped Game 2 owing to his rolled ankle.

While they have made a return from injury and resumed playing games, it appears that both players are still some time away from being fully fit. Their capability to deliver exceptional performances on the court has been hampered by ongoing ankle problems making fans worry about them.

Knicks Videos @sny_knicks "Maybe they want it more. I don't know. That's who we've been all year and we've gotta find a way to step up and make those plays if we want to keep this season alive"

- Julius Randle on the Heat being the team to come up with offensive rebounds and loose balls



Projected Starting Lineups and Injury Report: A Closer Look at the Heat vs Knicks key players

Injury report concerns continue to loom over both teams. The Heat will be without the services of Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo, who are sidelined with their respective injuries. On the Knicks' side, Immanuel Quickley remains doubtful with an ankle injury, further limiting their backcourt depth.

The Heat, who have been dominant when holding a 3-1 series lead, are eager to close out the series and secure their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Projected starting lineup for the Miami Heat:

PG: Gabe Vincent

SG: Max Strus

C: Bam Adebayo

SF: Jimmy Butler

PF: Kevin Love

Projected starting lineup for the New York Knicks:

PG: Jalen Brunson

SF: Josh Hart

SG: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson

The Knicks have their backs against the wall as they try hard for a victory keeping aside their injury report that would keep them alive in the playoffs. Game 5 will put this skill set on display. Counting on their enthusiastic fans at Madison Square Garden and a solid home-court presence is key for them to win this game.

Game 6 will be played at Miami which will raise the intensity of pressure on The Heat to seal off this match. It will be interesting to see whether we will see a glorious comeback from the Knicks or a resounding victory for Miami's Heat?

