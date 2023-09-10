"Heaven on Earth!": LeBron James shout out Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State Buckeyes on College Football Saturday

Ohio native LeBron James expressed his support for Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Ohio State Buckeyes during College Football Saturday.

On an Instagram story, the Lakers superstar was spotted tuning into college football, evidently making the most of his free time during the offseason.

“Heaven on Earth!!!” James wrote as a caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James was watching the Buckeyes' impressive 35-7 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins during their home opener.

Harrison put on a remarkable performance, securing four catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns in just the first quarter. By the conclusion of the game, he had seven receptions and 160 yards.

“Marvin Harrison Jr!!! H.I.M.,” James wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Since the start of the previous season, Harrison Jr. has now reached his fifth game with 100 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, the most in FBS during that timeframe. Chris Olave is the only Ohio State player to surpass this feat in the past 25 seasons, with six such games.

After the victory, James celebrated the Buckeyes’ 2-0 start.

“PRIME TIME!!!!! 2-0."

Expand Tweet

Ohio State's upcoming challenge is a Week 3 showdown against Western Kentucky.

LeBron James calls himself 'an honorary' Ohio State alumnus

LeBron James expressed remorse over not having the opportunity to participate in collegiate sports. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, James, who has embarked on a legendary basketball career, discussed his deep affection for Ohio State and football.

“Do I find myself envisioning that it was me? Yeah. Absolutely. All the time,” James said about playing college sports. “Every time I go to an Ohio State game, a football game or a basketball game or any of those games where it’s just super-jam packed, super [excited]. You’ve got the student sections. For sure. No question about it.

“The fans. The alumni fan base, the kids that are there, the tenured bit — like how many people always come back to their respective schools. I just think it’s super, duper cool. I feel like an honorary alum, for sure.”

LeBron James excelled in both basketball and football during his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron. However, he chose to bypass college and directly enter the NBA, ultimately becoming the first pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft.

Several high school players who successfully transitioned to the NBA include Kobe Bryant (drafted in 1996 by the Charlotte Hornets, later traded to the LA Lakers), Kevin Garnett (drafted in 1995 by the Minnesota Timberwolves), Dwight Howard (drafted in 2004 by the Orlando Magic), Tracy McGrady (drafted in 1997 by the Toronto Raptors), and Jermaine O'Neal (drafted in 1996 by the Portland Trail Blazers).