"Height difference problem" - 5'7" Cherelle Griner struggles on camera angles with 6'9" Brittney Griner in latest IG post

The height difference between WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle Griner often makes for some entertaining situations, as seen on Cherelle's recent Instagram story.

In the video, Cherelle, who stands 5'7", struggles with camera angles while trying to capture a shot with Brittney Griner, who stands 6'9". Despite the height disparity, the couple manages to get a good shot in the end, with Cherelle draped in a brown dress and Brittney dressed in a blue checkered shirt.

"Height difference problems"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittney and Cherelle finding it humorously hard to capture a photo due to their height differences (via Instagram)

More about Brittney and Cherelle Griner

Brittney with her wife Cherelle (via Instagram)

Brittney and Cherelle Griner's marriage has been a lovely journey of love and friendship. They originally met at Baylor University, where they were both students. Although they did not begin dating right away, but let their friendship strengthened over time.

Brittney asked Cherelle out after her divorce in 2016 and got engaged in August 2018. They married in June 2019 less than a year later.

On social media, the pair frequently shares snippets of their life together, offering admirers an insight into their close bond. Despite the difficulties they experience, such as Brittney Griner's recent detention in Russia, their love for one another remains unwavering. Cherelle has been open about her anxieties and concerns during Brittney's imprisonment, but she has never wavered in her support for her wife from afar.

Their relationship displays their love and mutual regard for one another. The Instagram story is only one of many examples of their humorous dynamic and deep bond. Despite their height disparity and the difficulties it can bring, they continue to support each other through thick and thin.

Brittney Griner's career as a WNBA Star

Brittney Griner donning the WNBA USA jersey (via Instagram)

Brittney Yevette Griner, born October 18, 1990, is an American professional basketball player for the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)'s Phoenix Mercury. She is a two-time Olympic gold champion for the United States women's national basketball team and a nine-time WNBA All-Star.

Griner has made important contributions to basketball, including being the first NCAA basketball player to score 2,000 points and block 500 shots. Off the court, she is well-known for her support of LGBTQ+ rights, having come out as a lesbian in 2013. Her influence extends beyond sports, as Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential persons in the world in 2023.