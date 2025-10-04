  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Hell nah": Devin Booker mercilessly mocks former teammate Deandre Ayton as Lakers' marquee signing bricks a shot 

"Hell nah": Devin Booker mercilessly mocks former teammate Deandre Ayton as Lakers' marquee signing bricks a shot 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 04, 2025 03:32 GMT
&quot;Hell nah&quot;: Devin Booker mercilessly mocks former teammate Deandre Ayton as Lakers
"Hell nah": Devin Booker mercilessly mocks former teammate Deandre Ayton as Lakers' marquee signing bricks a shot (Image Source: IMAGN)

Former teammates Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker locked horns for the first time ahead of the new season during Friday's preseason contest between the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns. Ayton, who spent the first five years of his career in Phoenix as Booker's co-star, signed a two-year deal with the Lakers this offseason.

Ad

Since parting ways, Booker and Ayton seemingly have been cold with each other. On Friday, Booker fueled that speculation after mocking the Lakers center after he missed a hook shot over Oso Ighodaro.

"Hell nah," Booker yelled after Ayton's miss.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ayton has made a living on post plays of this caliber, but he was off the mark this time. The big man had a rough offensive half in his debut as a Laker, as he produced only one point in 13:19 minutes. He missed both his shots from the floor.

Nevertheless, he had six rebounds and two blocks. Ayton's two-man action and screening also created scoring opportunities for LA. On defense, he derailed the Suns' rim attacks, giving a good glimpse of what to expect from him on the Lakers.

Meanwhile, Booker had a solid half from the point of attack. He finished with 14 points and five assists, shooting 4 of 9 and 6 of 8 from the free throw line.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications