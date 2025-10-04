"Hell nah": Devin Booker mercilessly mocks former teammate Deandre Ayton as Lakers' marquee signing bricks a shot 

Former teammates Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker locked horns for the first time ahead of the new season during Friday's preseason contest between the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns. Ayton, who spent the first five years of his career in Phoenix as Booker's co-star, signed a two-year deal with the Lakers this offseason.Since parting ways, Booker and Ayton seemingly have been cold with each other. On Friday, Booker fueled that speculation after mocking the Lakers center after he missed a hook shot over Oso Ighodaro.&quot;Hell nah,&quot; Booker yelled after Ayton's miss.Ayton has made a living on post plays of this caliber, but he was off the mark this time. The big man had a rough offensive half in his debut as a Laker, as he produced only one point in 13:19 minutes. He missed both his shots from the floor. Nevertheless, he had six rebounds and two blocks. Ayton's two-man action and screening also created scoring opportunities for LA. On defense, he derailed the Suns' rim attacks, giving a good glimpse of what to expect from him on the Lakers.Meanwhile, Booker had a solid half from the point of attack. He finished with 14 points and five assists, shooting 4 of 9 and 6 of 8 from the free throw line.