"Hell Naw": Chris Paul's younger self wouldn't believe he would join the Warriors one day 

Chris Paul has been a Golden State Warrior for a while now. However, he feels this is weird and an unlikely event; so fandom, you aren't the only ones.

In an interview, Paul was questioned about his trade to the Warriors and how it seemed like an impossible event in the past, owing to the bitter rivalry Paul shared with the franchise.

When asked whether he'd have believed a time traveller who told Clippers/Rockets CP3 about a future version of him playing for the Warriors, the Point God said,

"Hell, naw. Excuse my language. Ain't no way! There is no way!"

This feeling resonates with Warrior fans.

The trade certainly came as a surprise to the Warriors fandom owing to the history of the player with their franchise. Chris Paul is disliked by Warriors fans as he has often posed a threat to their successful championship runs.

However, there is no denying that the trade makes more immediate sense and is more suited to their quest for championship No. 5 with Steph Curry.

"It's kinda cool that it ain't like no pink elephant in the room": Chris Paul shares his feelings at camp about the trade

Chris Paul and Jordan Poole were swapped by the Warriors and the Suns in a trade

In the interview, Chris Paul praised the Warriors staff and internal management for not getting involved emotionally during the trade. This certainly reflects the professionalism with which the Warriors have conducted themselves, contributing to their success over the past decade.

Paul added,

"It's so fun and kinda cool that it ain't like a pink elephant in the room. I remember, me and Steph worked out together in Vegas and a few of the coaches walked in to me in Warriors gear and were like 'This is crazy!'

"The fact that we all can talk about it and it is not like it's some secret. It's really cool," Paul said.

Fate has now brought Chris Paul and the franchise to the same table. It now remains to be seen whether Paul and the team can win the championship and settle their differences.

