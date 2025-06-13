"Hell no": Tyler Herro shocks Adin Ross and Neon with disbelief in history from 75 years ago

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro shocked streamers Adin Ross and Neon on Thursday with a controversial take, his disbelief in history from before 1950. The guard made an appearance on Ross' live stream on Kick, revealing his skepticism about events occurring 75 years ago.

Ad

This shocking revelation from Herro came halfway through the stream, after a fan questioned him about NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain.

"Hey, Tyler, do you think a prime Wilt would be top 5 in today's league?" the fan queried. (1:07:59 onwards)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Herro responded that he didn't know how Wilt "looked" or "played," before questioning Ross and Neon if they believed in history. Both streamers quickly expressed their confidence in history, which led to Herro sharing a controversial opinion about historical events.

"I don't believe in history, I'm dead a*s," Herro said.

The opinion earned a follow-up question from Ross as he questioned the Heat player if he believed in events from 200 years ago. Tyler Herro quickly shut down the query, revealing his disbelief in history from 75 years ago.

Ad

"Hell no ... I don't believe in anything that happened before 1950," he claimed.

Herro's skepticism about history left the two streamers shocked, as he continued to discuss his views on the subject. The Wisconsin native explained how we couldn't be sure of history while taking Columbus' arrival in 1492 as an example. He stated that we can never be certain if that is true, as no one alive today was present 500 years ago.

Ad

Tyler Herro "hopes" to stay in Miami for the foreseeable future

During his appearance on Adin Ross' live stream, Tyler Herro discussed various topics, ranging from 2K to the league. The Heat guard also played paintball alongside Ross, as they were joined by rapper Lil Baby and Neon. During a segment of the stream, the conversation took a more serious turn when Ross expressed his wish to see Hero retire as a Heat.

Ad

"Tyler I want you to stay in Miami forever bro, I’m not joking," Ross said.

The Miami guard hoped for a similar outcome, as he responded to Adin in five words.

"I hope ... (let's) see what happens," Herro replied.

Expand Tweet

Herro was drafted by the Heat as the No. 13 pick in 2019. Since then, he has gradually grown in stature, becoming a household name. Since his debut, the former Kentucky guard has made two NBA Finals appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.