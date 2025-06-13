  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Hell no": Tyler Herro shocks Adin Ross and Neon with disbelief in history from 75 years ago

"Hell no": Tyler Herro shocks Adin Ross and Neon with disbelief in history from 75 years ago

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Jun 14, 2025 14:22 GMT
Miami Heat star Tyler Herro during an NBA playoff game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Adin Ross posts a picture of him after shaving his head on Instagram, Neon posts a selfie on Instagram
Miami Heat star Tyler Herro during an NBA playoff game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Adin Ross posts a picture of him after shaving his head on Instagram, Neon posts a selfie on Instagram (Credits: IMAGN, @adinross and @n3onsingh Instagram)

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro shocked streamers Adin Ross and Neon on Thursday with a controversial take, his disbelief in history from before 1950. The guard made an appearance on Ross' live stream on Kick, revealing his skepticism about events occurring 75 years ago.

Ad

This shocking revelation from Herro came halfway through the stream, after a fan questioned him about NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain.

"Hey, Tyler, do you think a prime Wilt would be top 5 in today's league?" the fan queried. (1:07:59 onwards)
youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Herro responded that he didn't know how Wilt "looked" or "played," before questioning Ross and Neon if they believed in history. Both streamers quickly expressed their confidence in history, which led to Herro sharing a controversial opinion about historical events.

"I don't believe in history, I'm dead a*s," Herro said.

The opinion earned a follow-up question from Ross as he questioned the Heat player if he believed in events from 200 years ago. Tyler Herro quickly shut down the query, revealing his disbelief in history from 75 years ago.

Ad
"Hell no ... I don't believe in anything that happened before 1950," he claimed.

Herro's skepticism about history left the two streamers shocked, as he continued to discuss his views on the subject. The Wisconsin native explained how we couldn't be sure of history while taking Columbus' arrival in 1492 as an example. He stated that we can never be certain if that is true, as no one alive today was present 500 years ago.

Ad

Tyler Herro "hopes" to stay in Miami for the foreseeable future

During his appearance on Adin Ross' live stream, Tyler Herro discussed various topics, ranging from 2K to the league. The Heat guard also played paintball alongside Ross, as they were joined by rapper Lil Baby and Neon. During a segment of the stream, the conversation took a more serious turn when Ross expressed his wish to see Hero retire as a Heat.

Ad
"Tyler I want you to stay in Miami forever bro, I’m not joking," Ross said.

The Miami guard hoped for a similar outcome, as he responded to Adin in five words.

"I hope ... (let's) see what happens," Herro replied.

Herro was drafted by the Heat as the No. 13 pick in 2019. Since then, he has gradually grown in stature, becoming a household name. Since his debut, the former Kentucky guard has made two NBA Finals appearances.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications