"Hell no"- Washington Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard reveals Russell Westbrook's reaction when asked about possibly joining LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook's move from the Washington Wizards to the LA Lakers was one of the biggest moves of the 2021 NBA offseason. Understandably, a number of questions about the move looked set to be addressed on the NBA's media day.

Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard added his own input regarding the trade between franchises for the All-Star point guard. In a conversation with NBC Sport Washington's Chris Miller, he had this to say:

"I really have to make sure the record is straight on that. Russell actually never asked to move on. He just said, ‘If I can get to the Lakers, that’d be something I would love to do. If not, I’ll be back here.’ I said, ‘What about the Clippers?’ He said, ‘Hell no.’ So Russell was happy being here and we were very grateful for him being here."

Russell Westbrook eventually joined the LA Lakers in a blockbuster trade involving Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft going to Washington. Through the deal, the Lakers received one of the best point guards in the league to help them compete for another title.

Are there more reasons behind Russell Westbrook preferring the LA Lakers?

Russell Westbrook at the LA Lakers Media Day.

Russell Westbrook spent a large part of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he emerged as an All-Star and a franchise player. However, Westbrook was born and raised in Los Angeles. Having played for the UCLA Bruins in college, Russell Westbrook has a clear-cut connection with the city and also grew up supporting the LA Lakers.

Westbrook had a great 2020-21 season with the Washington Wizards, where he averaged another triple-double and went to the playoffs. However, even after 13 years in the NBA, Russell Westbrook has struggled to win an NBA championship.

With the window closing on his career, the move to the LA Lakers to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis made sense considering the duo have tried and tested success in the playoffs.

However, another reason that potentially emerges from his comments regarding joining the LA Clippers could be the presence of his former Thunder teammate Paul George.

With significant discontent developing between the two after enduring consecutive postseason failures, George eventually chose to join the LA Clippers for the 2019-20 NBA season.

Russell Westbrook is known for his intense playing style and aggressive nature towards former teammates on the court. The likelihood of a wedge between himself and Paul George being a factor in Westbrook choosing the LA Lakers may not be far fetched.

With the NBA preseason tipping off on October 4th, NBA fans will get to see Russell Westbrook play in the Lakers' purple and gold against the Brooklyn Nets.

