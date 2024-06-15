"Hell of a player": Jason Kidd lavishes rich praise on Luka Doncic after Mavs handsome win

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd lavished high praise on his superstar Luka Doncic as the side kept their title aspirations alive with a handsome 122-84 win in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Doncic torched the Boston Celtics with 25 points in the first half, leaving the Eastern Conference powerhouse with no chance of returning to the game.

Doncic was also a force on the defensive end after receiving scathing criticism in Game 3 for his lack of efforts on defense. The praises came in copious doses as Kidd, speaking to the media in the aftermath of the win, said:

"He was Luka [Doncic]. He is one of the best players in the world. He’s a hell of a player.”

Doncic was relentless on offense as the Mavericks took an early lead in the first quarter and extended it to over 20 points by halftime. Such was the dominance on both ends of the floor that Kidd pulled his starters and emptied his bench by the start of the fourth quarter.

Luka Doncic ended his evening with 29 points, five rebounds and five assists. Kyrie Irving chipped in 21 points, four rebounds and six assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. seemed to have regained his shooting touch as he nailed all of his points in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 15 points.

Jason Kidd's motivation for Luka Doncic and his wards ahead of Game 4

In what was a do-or-die game for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, the ultimate motivation came from head coach Jason Kidd, who exuded confidence in his wards saying:

"We go to Boston tomorrow. I hope you guys all packed."

Echoing a similar sentiment was Kyrie Irving, who had spoken about meeting the Celtics in Game 5 after their first three losses. The guard spoke to the media post-game:

"We have to play with a sense of desperation, a very smart sense of desperation."

Only time will tell if Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving can lead the charge and force a Game 6 when both sides meet at the TD Garden on Sunday night.