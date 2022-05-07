“Hell, yeah… at some point, every good thing has to come to an end” - Kendrick Perkins believes the Golden State Warriors should break up the Big 3 if they don’t win a title this season

The Golden State Warriors offense is looking very formidable with Jordan Poole's shooting prowess added to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. However, their attempt to tame the Memphis Grizzlies fell short in Game 2, with the Grizzlies winning 106-101 on Tuesday.

They are favorites to advance to the Western Conference finals over Memphis, despite the grit and tenacity of the Grizzlies youngsters including Ja Morant. While the series is tied at 1-1, the Warriors have strong playoff experience and are more of an all-round team than their opponents. Game 3 is on Saturday in San Francisco.

With their playoff run not being one of the most convincing, the abilities of their Big 3 have been questioned. Kendrick Perkins was asked about breaking up the Big 3, if he was in the Golden State front office.

The former Boston center said he would break up the roster in a bid to give Poole the best possible opportunity to grow. While he respects Klay Thompson, he is of the opinion that Poole is ready to be on the reins alongside Curry.

"Hell, yeah! Yes, they should. If I'm the Golden State Warriors and I'm looking at a young star on the rise in Jordan Poole and I'm looking at Klay Thompson," Green stated. "This is no knock on Klay Thompson. But at some point, you're gonna have to let Jordan Poole be the best he can be right now. But at some point, you've got to move forward and start to build. ... At some point, every good thing have to come to an end."

Can the Golden State Warriors go all the way in the NBA playoffs?

The Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies in Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday. Their Western Conference semifinals series is tied at 1-1.

Golden State's playoff run has not been entirely convincing, and as such there's been doubt if the Warriors can go all the way. While they had been pegged as favorites to win the title, the Warriors have lost that status with their inconsistent performances. They are 2-2 in their last four playoff games, with the two wins by a total of five points.

With Curry, Draymond Green and Thompson all healthy and the emergence of Poole, the Warriors have the talent to get to the NBA Finals and possibly win. But they must first put up a stellar series of quality performances against the Grizzlies, starting with Saturday night's game.

