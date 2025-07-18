  • home icon
  "Help me out" - Steph Curry seeks help from Devin Booker after getting smoked in 1v1 golf by viral influencer Gabby

"Help me out" - Steph Curry seeks help from Devin Booker after getting smoked in 1v1 golf by viral influencer Gabby

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 18, 2025 02:40 GMT
[Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@dbook, @gabbygolfgirl]
[Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@dbook, @gabbygolfgirl]

Steph Curry might be one of the best golfers among active NBA stars. However, there is someone whom Curry trusts when he needs help. The Golden State Warriors star had to call on Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker for a tough assignment.

The four-time NBA champion went against content creator Gabriella DeGasperis, famously known as "Gabby Golf Girl," in a 1-on-1 game. It was a tough day for Curry as he lost to the 17-year-old and had to dial up Booker to help him out.

"I am at the golf course and I lost a bet and I had to pay it up and you're the most amazing teammate that anybody could have," Curry said. "So, I figured you come and help me out. I'm here with Gabby Golf Girl."
Curry also revealed that he was going to get DeGasperis to carry his big golf bag if he had won.

"I was gonna have her caddy for me with like the biggest heaviest tour bag you've ever seen in your life. But I lost and now she is going to get to play against you."
Earlier this month, Steph Curry took part in the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe. The Warriors star, who had won the championship in 2024, finished 5th in the tournament. Curry was absent last year due to his Paris Olympics commitments.

Steph Curry drains memorable 3-point shots during American Century Championship

Steph Curry attempting trick basketball shots at the American Century Championship has become a ritual at this point. The NBA superstar has been participating in the tournament for years now and makes sure to entertain his fans on the sidelines.

Earlier this week, Curry was given the ball to make a long 3-point shot, and he chose a no-look shot. With his back towards the basket, the first shot was way away from the basket. The second shot, although it didn't go into the basket, got stuck between the boards.

Two days later, Curry was walking through the lane surrounded by fans. He got the ball again, but this time Steph Curry chose to show why he was the greatest shooter in the world.

Curry took the ball, conveniently made the long shot, and walked away without even turning towards the board.

Curry will enter next season with an eye on his fifth championship. Last season, the Warriors exited in the second round of the playoffs after a 4-1 loss to the Timberwolves.

