"Henny's out of pocket" - LeBron James' former teammate defends his "Second Decision" PR move, blaming Hennessy for execution

By Avi Shravan
Modified Oct 10, 2025 12:45 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
LeBron James' former teammate defends his "Second Decision" PR move, blaming Hennessy for execution. (Image Source: Imagn)

LeBron James' former teammate, Danny Green, defended the Lakers superstar and blamed Hennessy for the infamous "Second Decision" PR move. James made headlines on Tuesday after sharing a video on social media accounts titled "The Second Decision".

The teaser had most basketball fans on the edge of their seats as they expected the Lakers star to announce a big career decision. However, the teaser turned out to be nothing significant. It was an advertisement for a new collaboration between Hennessy and LeBron James.

On Thursday's episode of "Inside the Green Room" podcast, Green's co-host, Harrison Sanford, criticized LeBron James for using "The Second Decision" as a marketing campaign. However, James' former teammate stepped in and blamed the cognac brand for the act.

"I am thinking Henny's out of pocket," He said. "They are the ones who draw up the commercial. I don't think Bron drew up the commercial."

Stanford partially agreed with Green's explanation and labeled the advertisement corny. The former Laker agreed to the commercial being corny and went on to explain the possible reason behind James accepting the idea.

"He could have vetoed; he has the power to veto whatever he does and whatever the brand says. I am sure the bag was pretty big, and the bag got bigger depending on how much attention they got."
Later, Green called LeBron James a master marketer and pushed all the blame for the controversial commercial on the brand's shoulders.

Danny Green reveals his thoughts on the way LeBron James would retire

After their conversation on "The Second Decision" advertisement, Harrison Sanford said that he did not believe that LeBron James would retire with a teaser video before the big announcement.

Danny Green resonated with his co-host's statment, and revealed his thoughts on the way James would retire.

"It's gonna be the way he wants it to be, on his platform, on his own time. He is gonna do it his way. It is not going to be like that, a little incoming commercial type sh**," Green said. (Timestamp: 21:22)
Later, the former Laker predicted that when James had made up his mind to retire, he would announce the decision halfway through the season or during the All-Star break. He said that if the Lakers were having a rough run, James would announce the decision with two months left on the schedule.

Green explained that James would not want to make the entire season about himself and hence break the news right before the end.

