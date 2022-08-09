"Her career's kind of parallel with LeBron James" - Matt Barnes explains why WNBA legend’s career can be compared with LA Lakers superstar's

Matt Barnes has compared Seattle Storm star Sue Bird's career with LA Lakers superstar LeBron James'. Bird is playing her 21st and final season in the WNBA.

On ESPN's NBA Today, Barnes explained why Bird and James have similar careers. He praised Bird for her long career. The one-time NBA champion was amazed at her longevity, as they both became professional players in 2002. He has been been retired since 2017, while Bird is in the last year of her career.

"We came in the same year '02," Barnes said. "I'm five years removed, I couldn't imagine still playing basketball right now. For her to be able to stay healthy enough and the 21 years alone. If she didn't have any other accolades, to play at the highest level a game can give you for 21 years and always being a main contributor, I mean that's amazing."

The ESPN analyst also mentioned Bird's work off the court as an advocate for rights and as an inspiration for the next generation. He also compared her career with LA Lakers superstar James'. "The King" has become an advocate as well, going up against former US president Donald Trump, while also having great success on the court.

"She has been breaking down barriers off the court with her movement and what she stands for as well," Barnes said. "She's just someone who is a legend, an icon, and not someone that little girls and grown women can look up, but everyone. When you think about it, her career's kinda parallel with LeBron James. That's why he was quick to give her a shoutout."

James went to Twitter to talk about Bird's last regular season home game. The Lakers superstar lauded the 18,100 people in attendance. He also teased about playing a pro am game in Seattle before the end of the offseason. He recently put on a show in the Drew League with DeMar DeRozan.

LeBron James @KingJames Seattle was rockin' today for Sue Bird last home game! I may have to make a trip up there before summer's out and get a run in! 🤔 Seattle was rockin' today for Sue Bird last home game! I may have to make a trip up there before summer's out and get a run in! 🤔

How does Sue Bird's career compare with LeBron James'?

Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm

As mentioned by Matt Barnes, Sue Bird's career mirrors LeBron James'. Is that true? Well, Bird was drafted in 2002, while James joined the NBA in 2003. Bird has had a 21-year career but has only played in 19 seasons. She missed the 2013 and 2019 seasons due to knee surgery.

Meanwhile, James has ended his 19th year in the NBA and is poised to have a 20-year career. Both legends have four championships, with Bird going for a fifth one in her final season. James is still looking to add more rings, but the LA Lakers are not considered title contenders heading into next season.

James and Bird are also vocal on many social issues, but the similarities end there. Bird is only earning $72,000 in her final season, while James has a salary of $44 million for the 2022-23 NBA season. He's also eligible to sign a two-year, $97.1 million extension.

