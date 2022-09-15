"Her door was always open to those who needed to talk" - Cleveland Cavaliers legend's wife passes away, family release heartfelt obituary

Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Zydrunas Ilgauskas, passed away last Sunday (September 11). She was 50 years old at the time of her death.

Friends and family who wrote in her obituary revealed how beloved she was around the medical industry where she worked for:

"She truly enjoyed working and being a leader who led by example. She cared deeply about everyone she employed, and her door was always open to those who needed to talk. She was generous with her time, finances and counsel."

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports The wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas has sadly died. tmz.com/2022/09/14/cav… The wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas has sadly died. tmz.com/2022/09/14/cav…

Cleveland Cavaliers GM Koby Altman also informed the media about the untimely passing of Ilgauskas' wife at the team’s training facility:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ilgauskas family and his two boys," he said. "It's obviously a really, really sad time for that family, so we wish them the best.

"Our hearts are with Zydrunas and their two sons, Deividas and Povilas who are forever a part of our Cavaliers family."

TMZ @TMZ tmz.me/zFcC4lb Cavaliers GM Koby Altman just addressed Jennifer Ilgauskas' death with reporters ... and said the team is mourning the loss. #RIP Cavaliers GM Koby Altman just addressed Jennifer Ilgauskas' death with reporters ... and said the team is mourning the loss. #RIP tmz.me/zFcC4lb

Zydrunas Ilgauskas, a two-time All-Star hasn’t commented yet about the news. His wife’s burial will be on September 17.

Zydrunas Ilgauskas and LeBron James have a long history as teammates

Zydrunas Ilgauskas was the only All-Star on the Cleveland Cavaliers when LeBron James was drafted by the team in the 2003 NBA draft. Both were teammates until the Lithuanian-born center retired after the 2010-11 season.

The 7’3" big man was consistently the Cleveland Cavaliers' second-best player behind James. He was an unselfish player who perfectly complemented the superstar’s already incredible game.

Without the towering presence of Ilgauskas, “King James” may not have been as successful with those Cavaliers teams.

clevelanddotcom Cavs @PDcavsinsider LeBron James has pretty fond memories of Zydrunas Ilgauskas, who will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award tonight at the Cleveland Sports Awards. #Cavs LeBron James has pretty fond memories of Zydrunas Ilgauskas, who will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award tonight at the Cleveland Sports Awards. #Cavs https://t.co/qpjYcUjZeU

Lost in the hoopla of LeBron James’ controversial decision to leave Cleveland for the Miami Heat was Ilgauskas' move to the same team. It was reported that the reigning MVP had a hand in convincing his longtime teammate to join him in Miami.

James was also instrumental in convincing Pat Riley that the quiet and unassuming former All-Star still had something left in the tank.

During James’ first year at South Beach, Ilgauskas was silently a crucial part of the team. “Big Z” played 72 games in that season, which was more than anyone except James, James Jones, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and Joel Anthony.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife VIDEO: LeBron James attends Zydrunas Ilgauskas’ number retirement ceremony in Cleveland ballislife.com/lebron-attends… http://t.co/gchveqqGgx VIDEO: LeBron James attends Zydrunas Ilgauskas’ number retirement ceremony in Cleveland ballislife.com/lebron-attends… http://t.co/gchveqqGgx

Some in Cleveland criticized “Big Z’s” decision to chase a title with James in South Beach. But before that, he was as loyal to the franchise as any player could be. He was already at the tail-end of his career when he opted for one last shot at the NBA title.

The Cleveland Cavaliers eventually retired his jersey back in 2014 with no less than LeBron James attending the ceremony to honor his longtime teammate.

