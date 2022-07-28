“Her point is, ‘I’ve been doing this for a long time, my daddy taught me well” - Skip Bayless believes Jeanie Buss will not give the LA Lakers’ future picks to help LeBron James get away from Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2021-22 season. After hiring new coach Darvin Ham this offseason, the hope is that Los Angeles can get back on track and make a playoff push. The organization remains active in its efforts to improve the roster, but its lack of trade assets has made doing so difficult.

Although the Lakers are reportedly interested in Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, it has been reported that the team isn't willing to trade its future draft selections. On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless said it's clear that Jeanie Buss isn't willing to mortgage the team's future for the present:

“She's not going to give up draft picks that are five and seven years out there," Bayless said of the team's president and controlling owner. "Her point is, ‘I’ve been doing this for a long time. My daddy taught me well. I can't give you my future for your present.”

LA Lakers look to bounce back for the 2022-23 season

LA Lakers stars LeBron James, left, and Russell Westbrook

There's been plenty of speculation and rumors surrounding the Lakers this offseason. One of the biggest names thrown around in rumors has been veteran guard Russell Westbrook. After being acquired last offseason via a trade with the Washington Wizards, Westbrook saw a rapid decline in his play with the Lakers.

While the Lakers have reportedly attempted to move Westbrook, his contract has proved to be problematic. Westbrook recently opted in for his player option, which is set just above $47 million for the 2022-23 season. Any team that is willing to take on Westbrook's contract has reportedly wanted numerous future draft picks from the Lakers as well.

theathletic.com/3433610/2022/0… “The Lakers are looking to start whichever wing/guard can make 3s and defend at the point of attack at the highest level on the roster, according to league sources.” “The Lakers are looking to start whichever wing/guard can make 3s and defend at the point of attack at the highest level on the roster, according to league sources.”theathletic.com/3433610/2022/0…

The problem with that is that the Lakers have already moved a number of future picks already. Any future capital would most likely be after superstars like LeBron James would be gone from the team. That means it could be a risky proposition for Jeanie Buss and the Lakers organization to gamble on the uncertain immediate future of the team.

For now, it looks as if Westbrook and the Lakers will run it back for another season.

Despite winning the 2000 championship in the bubble, the Lakers have missed the playoffs in two of James' four seasons and suffered a first-round exit in the other.

