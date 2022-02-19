"Here's his time to shut up all the haters" - Kendrick Perkins singles out LA Lakers superstar needing to step up and perform amid Anthony Davis' injury

Russell Westbrook has not had the best of seasons with the LA Lakers. However, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes that, with Anthony Davis injured, it's time for Westbrook to show up.

Perkins and Westbrook were teammates on the OKC Thunder, playing in the NBA Finals together. If anyone knows what Westbrook is capable of, Perkins does.

The media has slammed the former MVP this season. But with AD out again, the Lakers will need Westbrook to perform like he can.

While discussing how the Lakers can win without Davis, Perkins suggested on ESPN's "NBA Today" show that:

"Russell Westbrook has to step up. I know we keep talking about it, but here's his time to shut up all the haters, all the people that said, 'He has lost it. He's on the decline.' It's his time.

"I mean, I wanna see some 30-point nights, I want to see him and LeBron James be able to co-exist. He has no excuse whatsoever. AD is out of the picture, he has to elevate his game. That's what's up for the Lakers."

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



“Russell Westbrook has to step up. … Here’s his time to shut up all the haters, all the people that said, ‘he has lost it, he’s on the decline.’ It’s his time!” @KendrickPerkins says the Lakers NEED Russell Westbrook to step up following Anthony Davis’ injury.“Russell Westbrook has to step up. … Here’s his time to shut up all the haters, all the people that said, ‘he has lost it, he’s on the decline.’ It’s his time!” .@KendrickPerkins says the Lakers NEED Russell Westbrook to step up following Anthony Davis’ injury.“Russell Westbrook has to step up. … Here’s his time to shut up all the haters, all the people that said, ‘he has lost it, he’s on the decline.’ It’s his time!” https://t.co/QGnqnkKotw

The Lakers announced Thursday that Davis is suffering from a mid-foot sprain and will be evaluated in four weeks. AD may not be fully healthy until the postseason, as rehab may take some time. With just 24 games remaining, the Lakers are in need of a big turnaround if they are to make the playoffs outright and avoid the play-ins.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Prayers up Anthony Davis had to be carried off the court after an apparent ankle injury.Prayers up Anthony Davis had to be carried off the court after an apparent ankle injury.Prayers up 🙏 https://t.co/6My5gqXYnb

The Lakers still have two superstars in Westbrook and LeBron James. Although Westbrook has not been that great, he is a capable player. He has experience and can be a great help. He has shown glimpses of his ability, but Los Angeles needs the former MVP firing on all cylinders. If that happens, the Lakers (27-31) could turn their season around and make the playoffs outright.

Can Russell Westbrook help the LA Lakers turn their season around?

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, left, and LeBron James

Russell Westbrook has had some strong performances in the past two games.

In the 117-115 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, he scored 19. And in a 106-101 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Russ had 17 points and drained two clutch free throws.

There was speculation that Westbrook would be traded at the trade deadline last week. However, Los Angeles was unable to find a good deal and will have to play the season with him.

When asked about Westbrook's improved performance and morale since the trade deadline, coach Frank Vogel said after the win over the Jazz that:

"I'm certainly happy for him. I dont know if it's just the trade deadline. You know, with him, there's ups and downs throughout the season, and you know, I think what he saw tonight, he's got a great care factor. You know he wants this thing to work at the highest level, and he believes like we all do that we have a chance to do something special.

"And the way he played the last two games in particular was really good for us and strengthens our belief."

The 33-year-old will miss his second consecutive All-Star Game this season. But the break is a much-needed one for him as it allows him time to refresh for the remainder of the season.

With the Lakers in desperate need of wins, Westbrook will be hoping to bring his best and lead the way.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein