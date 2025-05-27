"He's bigger than Linsanity & anything else" - Ex-Knicks guard claims Jalen Brunson's Finals ring will cement his New York legacy

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks's 2025 playoff run have been sensational. They reached the conference finals for the first time since 2000, making them one of the best rosters in franchise history. However, they could be better by reaching the NBA Finals and winning a championship.

The Knicks' performance has been impressive, but one question has lingered on fans' minds. Is Brunson the greatest player for the franchise because of what he's done so far?

Former Knicks player Quentin Richardson appeared as a guest on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" on Monday. He gave his thoughts on the question about Brunson's greatness. Per Richardson, the two-time All-Star could be the greatest player for the franchise if he leads the organization to a championship.

"I feel like if he wins one (championship), it's completely over," Richardson said. "I think that's the only thing he has -- everything else stacks up.

First, Richardson credited the dedication of the star point guard leading the Knicks. He said that Brunson has been a complete professional and hasn't had any off-court issues.

Additionally, the host of the podcast "Knuckleheads" highlighted Brunson's financial gesture. Last offseason, the former Dallas Mavericks guard signed a four-year, $156.5 million extension with the New York organization. It was $113 million less than what he could've gotten this upcoming summer.

However, his decision led the Knicks to acquire more productive players, which ultimately led them to their current position.

"He's legendary. He's bigger than Linsanity and anything else they ever had. If he wins a championship, it's curtains," Richardson said. "That's the only thing he needs to do to put a bow on this thing, because he might get it without getting a championship."

The New York Knicks are back in the series after securing a 106-100 win in Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers. Jalen Brunson is determined to lead the team to the NBA Finals.

A former NBA player said Jalen Brunson owes the Knicks something

In Game 3, Jalen Brunson scored 23 points on 6-for-18 shooting from the field. Thankfully, his co-star, Karl-Anthony Towns, had a great performance in the fourth quarter and finished with 24 points.

Entering Game 4, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins said that Brunson owes the Knicks a good performance. This was because of his 33.3 percent shooting in the last game.

"This is the moment for him to shine," Perkins said on Monday's "First Take". "I think he owes the Knicks one. He was 6-for-18 from the field. Yeah, he had a crucial bucket in the fourth quarter, but he owes it to his team to go out there and deliver like he's been delivering on the road all postseason long."

Game 3 was, by far, his lowest-scoring game. Jalen Brunson is averaging 34 points and 5.7 assists against the Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.

He has a chance to make up for it on Monday's Game 4 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

