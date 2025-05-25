Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks couldn't go far in the playoffs this year. He is making the most of the early offseason to blow off some steam, travel and restore his body for next season.

On Sunday, Antetokounmpo shared a picture of himself and his younger brother, Alex, while enjoying some hoops in Spain. His wife, Mariah, dropped a three-word comment.

"Hey big sexy," Mariah wrote.

Via Giannis Antetokounmpo's IG (image credit: instagtram/giannis_an34)

It's been a busy couple of months for the couple. They welcomed their fourth child, a daughter they named Aria, on May 2. They are also parents to Liam, Maverick and Eva.

In a May 19 interview, the former NBA champion opened up on his approach to parenting, acknowledging that it has brought out his "soft" side.

“I love hugging my kids and kissing them and cuddling them and playing with them and wrestling them,” Antetokounmpo said, via Parents.com. “Growing up, I didn’t have that as much from my dad. So this is a soft side of me with my kids that a lot of people don’t know about. I want to keep it that way, just for my kids.”

Antetokounmpo is also looking forward to teaching some values, especially respect and gratitude.

“But also, I think I’m a dad that’s straight to the point, big on respect, like respect your mom, respect your dad, respect your elders, and making sure they’re grateful and appreciative of all the things,” Antetokounmpo said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family could be on the move soon

Giannis Antetokounmpo's upbringing story has been well documented. He went from being a poor child sharing sneakers with his brothers in Greece to signing the then-largest contract in NBA history.

After 12 years with the Milwaukee Bucks, he might pack his bags and move on to the next chapter of his career.

Antetokounmpo is reportedly considering his future with the Bucks, as he wants to pursue another NBA championship while he's still in his prime.

However, he also has a wife and four kids to think about, and they will likely play a big factor in whatever decision he makes in what's arguably the biggest storyline of the NBA offseason.

