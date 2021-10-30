"Hey Dray, just get me the ball, I'm about to go crazy" - Draymond Green recalls what Klay Thompson told him before 'Game 6 Klay' happened

One of Klay Thompson's most legendary performances happened in Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That was when "Game 6 Klay" was born and Draymond Green recalled what his teammate said to him before the game.

In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kelenna Azubuike, Green revealed what Klay Thompson told him before Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals in 2016. He mentioned that Klay knew that he would have a great game to force a Game 7 against the Thunder.

"It's funny, because 'Game 6 Klay,' which is a real thing. I remember him coming to me before in OKC before that game. 'Hey Dray, just get me the ball. I'm about to go crazy.' And he come out and he's going crazy," Green said.

Klay Thompson really went crazy in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Thompson exploded for 41 points in the 108-101 win. He made 11 three-point shots, an NBA playoff record for most threes made in a game.

In My Mind @MeAloneInMyMind Just to remind everyone of what Game 6 Klay looks like: 🏀 🔥 Just to remind everyone of what Game 6 Klay looks like: 🏀 🔥 https://t.co/vqDYvYE2Hu

The Golden State Warriors were down 3-2 entering the game, but 'Game 6 Klay' forced a Game 7. The Warriors went on to win Game 7 and made it to the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Golden State blew a 3-1 lead to give the Cavaliers their first ever NBA championship.

Klay Thompson's other great Game 6 performances

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson is one of the most interesting players in the NBA today. He's known for having a number of versions, including 'China Klay,' 'Scaffolding Klay,' and 'Headband Klay.' However, the most famous version of Thompson is 'Game 6 Klay.'

In addition to the Game 6 performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, there were a few other 'Game 6 Klay' moments. In the 2018 Western Conference Finals, Klay Thompson put up 35 points and made nine three-point shots to force Game 7 against the Houston Rockets.

Another 'Game 6 Klay' happened in the 2019 Western Conference Semifinals against the Rockets. Thompson had 27 points, hitting seven shots beyond the arc and making a layup with 4.1 seconds left to eliminate Houston.

Optimistic Warriors Fan @GoIdenState Game 6 Klay is the Greatest Player Of All Time. 🐐 Game 6 Klay is the Greatest Player Of All Time. 🐐 https://t.co/VCfT4zPrPv

Klay Thompson has missed the past two seasons due to two separate injuries, a torn left ACL and a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Thompson is expected to make his return this season, possibly in December or January.

