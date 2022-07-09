"Hey, Kevin Durant, are you now using your brother to send messages for you?" - Skip Bayless taunts KD, questions his brother's response for apparently dismissing 4-year contract

Kevin Durant's trade request away from the Brooklyn Nets has drawn interesting takes from Skip Bayless.

In a recent tweet, he stated that the franchise should hold onto KD for the four years left on his contract.

The analyst shared on Twitter that Kevin Durant's brother messaged him regarding his tweet. Bayless, however, did not hesitate to bring it out in the open and asked KD if his brother had started messaging on his behalf.

Skip Bayless' tweet read:

"Hey, @KDTrey5, are you now using your brother to send messages for you? I said if I'm the Nets, I hold you to the FOUR YEARS left on your contract. Your brother responded hell with that and hell with me. That how you feel? Hell with FOUR MORE YEARS of the contract you signed?"

Bayless is not someone who fears a confrontation. He has proven that multiple times over his broadcasting career. However, Kevin Durant is no stranger to calling out tweets that are directed at him.

Will Kevin Durant end up staying with the Brooklyn Nets?

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game Two

Kevin Durant is one of the best basketball players in the NBA. He has a very diverse skill set, which makes it tough to get the better of him. Along with his offensive superiority, Kevin Durant has also developed his defensive game.

He has played only regular-season games since being traded to the Nets. He, along with Kyrie Irving and James Harden, were touted as the "Big 3" that would bring the championship to the city of Brooklyn. However, things have not gone as planned.

Chris @TroIIedByBrady



First it was James Harden who left the Nets and now it is Durant and Kyrie Irving who are seeking a move away. The Nets would love to keep the duo as they are two of the best offensive players in the modern game.

However, Durant seems to have had enough of all the drama surrounding the team. With age not on his side, he will be looking to resolve the uncertainty of the near future.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews



There were questions on why he would ask for a trade just days after Kyrie Irving opted into his contract.

According to various reports, the team is waiting on a monumental deal for him. So far nothing big has come up and there is no sure-shot contender.

If the former MVP decides on staying with the Nets, they have a great chance to win the championship. Ben Simmons and Joe Harris are returning from injury, which is good news for them.

Durant's preferred destinations are Phoenix and Miami. However, the trade scenario with both these teams is a little complicated.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



Apart from these teams, Durant has not expressed an interest in going elsewhere. It is important that a deal that is ideal for both the Nets and KD happens. However, there is still a chance that Durant may end up staying with the Nets.

