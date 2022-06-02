"Hey, man, maybe if you can step in the room with him, maybe he could change his mind" - Marcus Thompson reveals details around Steph Curry and Kevin Durant's last meeting before he joined the Nets

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry were last on the court as Golden State Warriors teammates in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. While recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, KD then left the superstars who wooed him three years earlier, opting to play with Kyrie Irving instead.

Many fans are still wondering if the Dubs wanted to change Durant’s mind before he agreed to the Brooklyn Nets' offer. The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson, who appeared on the "The Lowe Post," revealed a few behind-the-scenes actions that changed the course of the NBA.

Here’s the NBA insider on the last day Durant and Curry were teammates:

"I do think there was a part of them that was like, ‘Hey, man, maybe if you can step in the room with him, maybe he could change his mind.’ But while he’s (Curry) flying there, they get the news that he chose Brooklyn. So, what ended up being who knows what it could be was one final moment when they were teammates.”

The Root @TheRoot It Took 2 Years, but Now We Finally Know Why Kevin Durant Left the Golden State Warriors dlvr.it/S5vfnD It Took 2 Years, but Now We Finally Know Why Kevin Durant Left the Golden State Warriors dlvr.it/S5vfnD https://t.co/4Lf7PASYcv

Curry was promoting Under Armour in China when Durant's free-agency hoopla was at its peak. Like the rest of the NBA, the Warriors had no idea what he was going to do. However, they were favored to keep the back-to-back finals MVP after he got the monkey off his back with two titles with the Dubs.

“I don’t think anybody knew his decision yet, but Steph just wanted to have a conversation with him," Thompson said. "Whatever Kevin Durant was gonna decide, he wanted to be there and make sure to talk to him.”

Durant refrained from committing to the Warriors despite the team’s full-court press at the Hamptons in 2016 until he got Curry’s seal of approval. It was all fitting that they had a chance to talk things over regardless of the what-could-have-been part of the story.

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry had their closure

Two NBA titles and three years after meeting in the Hamptons, the Durant era with the Warriors ended. [Photo: New York Post]

It was already too late when Steph Curry finally got a chance to have a conversation with Kevin Durant. Curry wasn’t going to try to change KD’s mind, so they spent the last few hours as teammates putting a lid on their three-year title run.

“It was closure for a relationship that was about as high and as low as you can get in the NBA, right about as gratifying and tumultuous as it can be," Thompson said. "It was important for Steph to move on. It was important for it not to be so much animosity. That was a pretty significant moment for both of them to essentially close it out as the superstars.”

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



Durant has averaged at least 25 PPG in each of his last 11 seasons.



The Nets have had just one player average 25 PPG for a season in team history: Vince Carter in 2004-05 (27.5) and 2006-07 (25.2). @wojespn reports @KDTrey5 is planning to sign with the @BrooklynNets Durant has averaged at least 25 PPG in each of his last 11 seasons.The Nets have had just one player average 25 PPG for a season in team history: Vince Carter in 2004-05 (27.5) and 2006-07 (25.2). .@wojespn reports @KDTrey5 is planning to sign with the @BrooklynNets. Durant has averaged at least 25 PPG in each of his last 11 seasons. The Nets have had just one player average 25 PPG for a season in team history: Vince Carter in 2004-05 (27.5) and 2006-07 (25.2). https://t.co/dcJaHkHW9c

What Draymond Green, Klay Thompson Andre Iguodala and Curry started in the summer of 2016 was part of the past following KD and Curry’s conversation.

“I believe 1,000% that that was Steph kind of turning the page like, ‘Alright, I got this done. Now we can move on to rebuild this thing,’ and that chapter was closed, and he did it face-to-face,” Thompson said.

