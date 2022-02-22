"Hi Haters!!!" - Kendrick Perkins' latest Instagram post featuring Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce shuts down talks surrounding ongoing beef between Allen and Garnett

The Boston Celtics' 2007 championship-winning trio of Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were all honored by the NBA recently with their inclusion in the 75th-anniversary team at the 2022 All-Star weekend.

Their former teammate Kendrick Perkins' latest Instagram post has shut down speculation that Garnett and Allen have continued to have beef since the latter departed from the Celtics in 2012. Allen joined forces with Boston's rivals, the Miami Heat, led by LeBron James, and went on to win a championship with them in 2013.

Perkins posted a picture of Allen, Garnett and Pierce posing together during the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend, ending talks surrounding the ongoing beef between Allen and his co-stars, captioning the post:

"Hi Haters!!!"

Garnett, Pierce and Allen all posted the photo on their Instagram via their respective stories or directly to their feed as well, indicating that the beef between them might truly be over.

Videos emerged of Ray Allen ignoring a handshake with Kevin Garnett during the introduction of all members of the 75th- anniversary team during halftime of the 2022 All-Star game on Sunday. This led fans to speculate that the beef between the two is still ongoing.

Garnett had an awkward reaction to the moment as Allen greeted one of his biggest rivals, LeBron James, first after coming on stage.

Conor Ryan @ConorRyan_93 Tired: Kanye and Pete Davidson is the top celeb beef



Wired: Kevin Garnett vs. Ray Allen in the same building



Tired: Kanye and Pete Davidson is the top celeb beefWired: Kevin Garnett vs. Ray Allen in the same building https://t.co/IqLomz9ohd

Perkins' latest post will allow the trolls to take a backseat as Allen and Garnett certainly appear to be comfortable in each other's presence. They had a remarkable partnership alongside Paul Pierce as they led the Boston Celtics to four consecutive top-four finishes in the Eastern Conference standings, winning a title in 2007 and making another Finals appearance in 2010.

Ray Allen left the Celtics in 2012 after the team's Conference Finals exit against LeBron James and the Miami Heat. That is regarded as one of the biggest reasons behind the grudge Kevin Garnett has held against Allen all these years.

Nevertheless, the pair of NBA legends can now look back and be proud of how far they have come, becoming Hall of Famers and members of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

