"Hiding the balding with a new doo?" - Jeff Green's new bald look on Rockets has fans in split

Houston Rockets' Jeff Green's new bald look has many NBA fans mocking the 15-year veteran. Green spotted the new look during the Rockets media day on Monday. He is one of the players expected to support the teams' young core as they look to make an impact on the upcoming NBA season.

The Rockets signed the veteran forward to a two-year $16 million deal on July 2023. Jeff Green was coming off a championship run in the 2022-2023 season with the Denver Nuggets. He has played in 1,107 games in his career averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. However, his new hairdo elicited a lot of online reactions.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jeff Green's former teammate Michael Porter Jr. also commented on Green's balding head during the Denver Nuggets media day.

Expand Tweet

A fan lightheartedly checked Porter for calling out the older Green.

Expand Tweet

Jeff Green and the Rockets outlook on the upcoming season

Houston Rockets may not have the roster to contend for the title in the upcoming season but they can be the underdogs and carry out upsets over top teams. The addition of Jeff Green will definitely complement the rebuilding with the needed guidance.

Speaking during the media day the 37-year-old said,

“We have some young guys who are tired of losing," he said. "They’re tired of how things have been. Jalen (Green) wants to change the headlines about who they are. They want to change the headlines about who they are. They want to win games. So I see the hunger of wanting to be better. They’re hungry to win and win now.”

The Rockets have been on a rebuilding mode since James Harden exited the franchise in 2021.

The team's new coach Ime Udoka refused to set specific targets for the team during his media day appearance. Udoka said he wanted the team to look “visually different”. He was however commital on the team looking to make significant advances on defense. Houston was 29th in defensive ranking in the league last season.

Houston Rockets also signed Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet. Brooks who had a stellar outing with the Canadian team at the FIBA World Cup should help with the team's defensive woes. The Rockets will need to balance their desire for winning with the development of their young players.

Ime Udoka emphasized player development during the interview.

“Internal growth is going to be the biggest step for us," he said. "The guys that have been here and have gone through the rough times, we need to see growth and improvement from them."

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Houston has the seventh youngest roster in the NBA, comprising 21-year-old Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. (20), Alperen Sengun (21) and Cam Whitmore who is only 19.

Houston Rockets' GM Rafael Stone said he had witnessed positive growth through the offseason workouts. In addition, he said he expected the group to be more competitive.

“I do think we’re in a different phase, and the expectations we have for this group are markedly different than the expectations of the past couple of years. I think we should be more organized and more competitive." Stone said.

Houston Rockets will kickstart their season against Orlando Magic at Amway Center on 25th October.