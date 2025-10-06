"High school players better": NBA 'bust' Kwame Brown rips Bronny James after 1-for-12 shooting night in preseason 

Bronny James and the LA Lakers had their first preseason game on Friday against an old rival, the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James and Luka Doncic did not suit up that game and the attention was on the younger James. The former USC star finished with eight points on 1-for-12 shooting from the field.James also shot 12.5% from beyond the arc. It wasn't how the young guard would've imagined his first exhibition game would go. Following his performance, former Lakers center Kwame Brown criticized him, going so far as to say that there are better high school players than him.“And this ain’t year one,” Brown said. “This is year two. This is year two — this don’t make no sense. We got high school players better than Bronny. Absolutely got high school players better than Bronny. Bronny was never the best high school player on his team.“He was never the best college player on his team. And he still gets 12 shots in a preseason game where everybody’s auditioning, where nobody normally passes the ball. Everybody trying to get they s— off it ’cause it’s new people out there. It ain’t just you.”The former No. 1 pick of the 2001 NBA draft has been critical of the late second-round pick. Although James didn't have the best offensive night, it could be because he hasn't played at the same level of competition throughout the entire offseason.But despite his underwhelming performance in his first preseason game of the year, Bronny James felt &quot;comfortable&quot; on the floor.“Yeah, definitely felt like I was more comfortable, especially with the ball in my hand and with the defensive and offensive schemes. But, just trying to feel it out, trying to feel out my role still and just continuing to grow during the season,” the 20-year-old guard said.Fans reacted to Brown's criticism of Bronny JamesIt was already difficult enough for Bronny James to play his first season in the league since he's the son of an NBA star. The pressure was put on him early in his basketball career. But that hasn't stopped Brown from criticizing the young guard, even until now.After he posted his video about James, fans piled on him regarding what he said about the youngster.&quot;And there are standout HS players who turn out to be bust in NBA… like Kwame Brown,&quot; a fan said.JBond @jbondwagonLINK@TheDunkCentral @Fullcourtpass And there are standout HS players who turn out to be bust in NBA… like Kwame Brown&quot;And yet his career will last longer than Kwame Browns and it’s already more memorable than kwame browns,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Maybe if Kwame had gone to college a couple years he might have been better than those high school players too,&quot; one fan said.Other fans spoke highly of Bronny James.&quot;Bronny had a heart attack. Which is A pretty valid reasoning to why he is playing how he is. statistically he isn’t even supposed to be playing,&quot; someone commented.Motion Man💰⚡️ @CompLikeDrewLINK@TheDunkCentral @ThePurpleWon @Fullcourtpass Bronny had a heart attack. Which is A pretty valid reasoning to why he is playing how he is. statistically he isn’t even supposed to be playing. What’s your excuse for being the biggest bust in the nba. kwame? What mj calling you a word?&quot;Pretty sure Kobe would pick up bronny before he picks prime kwame 😭&quot; a comment read.&quot;People forget Bronny had a heart attack, obviously his game was gonna take a blow,&quot; a fan pointed out.It's Bronny James' second year and all eyes are still going to be on him, whether he plays good or not.