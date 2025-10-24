  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • High-Tech Glasses Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones Allegedly Used to Rig Poker Games Amid NBA Gambling Scandal

High-Tech Glasses Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones Allegedly Used to Rig Poker Games Amid NBA Gambling Scandal

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Oct 24, 2025 22:40 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz - Source: Imagn
High-Tech Glasses Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones Allegedly Used to Rig Poker Games Amid NBA Gambling Scandal - Source: Imagn

NBA legend and current Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and former NBA player and Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones were part of the FBI's massive crackdown on illegal poker games and sports gambling this week.

Ad

According to the FBI, the two were part of bogus poker games, victimizing numerous gamblers in the process. In one of the indictments, the two were said to have used high-tech glasses that can see pre-marked cards in rigged poker games.

In a video shared on X by KDot The Kemist, high-tech glasses were revealed to see pre-marked letters on poker cards.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The two were also alleged to have utilized X-ray machines built into poker tables and hidden cameras to see other players' cards.

According to the FBI's press conference on Friday, Billups and Jones were used to bait victims to play the rigged poker games as they were regarded as celebrities due to their NBA backgrounds.

The bogus games were reportedly held in Hamptons, Manhattan, Miami, and Las Vegas in the past three years.

Ad

The two, alongside Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, were held in custody on Friday as part of the FBI's "Operation Nothing But Net" and "Operation Royal Flush."

Billups was immediately pulled from Trail Blazers games following his arrest, while Jones, who does not hold any formal position with the LA Lakers, was also charged with rigging games as he snitched numerous private injury details about his friend LeBron James to increase their chances of winning in prop bets.

Ad

Portland Trail Blazers address HC Chauncey Billups' situation

Chauncey Billups held the most prominent position among all NBA personalities arrested by the FBI this week. Hours after his arrest, the Portland Trail Blazers addressed the situation, saying that they were cooperating with the authorities.

"We are aware of the allegations involving head coach Chauncey Billups, and the Trail Blazers are fully cooperating with the investigation," the team said in a statement.
Ad

The NBA has also released a statement on the matter, reiterating that they are taking these issues seriously.

"We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority," it said.

The Trail Blazers have appointed former NBA player Tiago Splitter as the team's interim head coach, while Billups remains on a leave.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Trail Blazers Nation! You can check out the latest Portland Trail Blazers Schedule and dive into the Trail Blazers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications