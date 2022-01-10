"Highest in the room" - LeBron James shares a post displaying how his dunking ability has remained unchanged over the years

At 37-years-old and in his 19th season in the NBA, LeBron James continues to dazzle the league. More than just his skills, the four-time MVP is still showing almost the same kind of athleticism that was his hallmark upon entering the league straight out of high school. The King apparently still has the hops.

In a story posted on his Instagram account, LeBron James features images of his high-leaping plays at different points in his career. Year 19, 18, 17, 13 and 9 all show King James skying above the rim for rim-rattling dunks.

The simple caption goes:

“Highest in the room.”

The in-your-face throwdown LeBron James did against the young and uber-athletic Jaren Jackson of the Memphis Grizzlies deserves a spot in the posted collage. With about seven minutes left in the third quarter, after a heated argument against Desmond Bane, James raced down the court for the highlight flush.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter LEBRON PUT JAREN JACKSON JR. ON A POSTER LEBRON PUT JAREN JACKSON JR. ON A POSTER 👑 https://t.co/frCrziPpBm

When given the chance, he still resembles the overpowering L-Train moniker of his younger days. The four-time champion going downhill is still one of the most fearsome forces in the NBA. There’s almost no stopping him with his combination of power, guile and skill when going to the rack.

In addition to his Sportscenter-worthy dunks, LeBron James is just as flashy with his blocks. His trademark chase-down dunks regularly make the headlines. Perhaps no other player gets recognized for blocks more than King James.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers suffer another big loss to Ja Morant and the streaking Memphis Grizzlies

The LA Lakers have now lost three straight games to the Memphis Grizzlies.

After a season-high four-game winning streak, the LA Lakers were dealt with a dose of reality. The 127-119 loss was much more lopsided than the score suggests. If not for a late surge by bench players, the huge 25-point deficit that the Lakers had to come back against almost all game long would have been shown.

James had another monster night. He finished with 35 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. The 19-year veteran tallied his 18th 30-point game, which is the best in the league. James’ 35 was more than the total output of the rest of the starters, which is just unbelievable.

The soon-to-be 18x All-Star has also moved into 7th in the all-time assists ladder. He is the only player to get into the top 10 in scoring, assists and steals. No player is even in the top 30.

