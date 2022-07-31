"Highlighting many things that the media has evidently forgotten" - Nick Wright gives reasoning for picking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the 2nd best player on his "50 best players of the last 50 years" list

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has entered Nick Wright's list of top 50 players of the last 50 years at No. 2. Wright showered Abdul-Jabbar with heavy praise on his podcast.

Wright stated:

"The second-greatest player of the last fifty years, is none other than The Captain, formerly Lew Alcindor, Kareem Abdul Jabbar. So, Kareem's career resume is almost impossible to go over everything. Six-time MVP, six-time champion, but that is absolutely the bare minimum.

"Ten times, he was first-team All-NBA, that was tied for the fourth most ever. Five times, he was second-team All-NBA. He is a six-time MVP, which is the most ever. Fifteen times, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar finished in the top 5 in MVP voting. That is the most all time.

"The first twelve years of his career, if he stopped playing after the first twelve years, he would be a top ten player."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He is usually put at no less than number five in most opinion-based lists.

The hook shot retired with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has stated that people don't use the hook shot anymore because of the three-point shooting craze. Another reason is because of how the game has evolved.

The way the game is officiated plays a central role in this discussion. It is known that bullying into the paint and drawing fouls is a formula that works. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Kareem has averaged six free-throw attempts over his career, while Joel Embiid averaged 12 free-throw attempts in 2021-22.

There isn't much incentive to put effort into a shot which you can only make at a high rate if you manage to create a steep arc, which, in turn, requires height.

Taller players in the NBA regress in shooting percentages fast, whether it be from the free-throw line or the field. The shooting mechanics of someone with extremely long hands can be wonky (Imagine trying to accurately control the direction of a shot in tennis using a racquet with a 44-inch shaft).

But Kareem Abdul-Jabbar apparently fixed this, and we haven't paid enough mind to it.

