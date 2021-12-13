“Highly recommend these after seeing 3 rims out there” - Orlando Magic’s Twitter account pokes fun at LeBron James after the ‘King’ tries on Wendell Carter Jr.’s glasses during LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic

LeBron James and the LA Lakers hosted the Orlando Magic on Sunday night and walked out with a 12-point victory. In a hustle play by Dwight Howard to save a possession, he knocked the ball out of bounds off the Magic's Wendell Carter Jr.'s face. The ball knocked off his goggle lens and LeBron James picked them up and put the lens on his face. This triggered a lot of memes on social media and many fans were having fun at King James' expense, jokingly calling him "LeGoggles".

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport LeBron really put on Wendell Carter Jr.'s goggles after this play 😂🥽 LeBron really put on Wendell Carter Jr.'s goggles after this play 😂🥽 https://t.co/hpUz6XlLh3

The Orlando Magic's official Twitter account also joined in on the fun. In a video post by Rob Perez, a famous personality on NBA Twitter, that highlighted the play, Orlando Magic jokingly tweeted:

"highly recommend these after seeing 3 rims out there"

They were referring to the 2021 NBA play-in tournament when Warriors' Draymond Green poked LeBron James in the eye and James still sank a clutch game-winner. He spoke to the press about his game-winning three-pointer after the game, saying:

"After [Draymond Green's] finger to the eye, I was literally seeing three rims out there...I just shot for the middle one."

Hence, "seeing three rims" has since been associated with LeBron James. Whenever he makes/misses a big shot, social media rushes to say "he was seeing three rims and he aimed for the right/wrong one"

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic @WorldWideWob highly recommend these after seeing 3 rims out there @WorldWideWob highly recommend these after seeing 3 rims out there

LeBron James posts his 101st career triple-double against the Orlando Magic

LeBron James of the LA Lakers celebrates against the Orlando Magic

LeBron James now has two triple-doubles in his last three games and this one was the 101st of his career. He officially entered the '100 triple-doubles club' two games ago, joining Russell Westbrook (189), Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), and Jason Kidd (107). He registered 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists along with three impressive blocks.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter After a triple-double tonight, @kingjames said one of his motivations was watching Bronny play ❤️ After a triple-double tonight, @kingjames said one of his motivations was watching Bronny play ❤️ https://t.co/7oB0Fpe9tS

LeBron James is 36 years and 347 days old right now, making him the oldest player in NBA history with a 30-point triple-double. The record was earlier held by the great late Kobe Bryant who did so at the age of 36 years and 99 days.

James' triple-double was certainly a sight for sore eyes but the bigger picture is that the LA Lakers needed a triple-double performance from their 36-year-old veteran to win against an injured, bottom-of-the-table Orlando Magic team. The LA Lakers have been heavily criticized for being too overly reliant on LeBron James. Laker Nation cannot expect a triple-double performance from him every night and whenever he has an off night, you can predict a loss. Anthony Davis is having his worst season so far on both ends of the floor while Russell Westbrook is still adjusting to this new team.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are currently 15-13 as they struggle to stay above .500. They will take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in their next game on the road.

